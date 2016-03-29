Dr. Norman Huefner, Cosmetic Dentist in Orange County, Offers Full Cosmetic Options for Patients Desiring Improved Smiles

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Renowned cosmetic dentist Dr. Norman Huefner is helping patients in Orange County get the bright, white smiles they've always dreamed of with the selection of advanced cosmetic procedures he offers at his office. With decades of experience as a cosmetic dentist, Dr. Huefner is uniquely qualified to provide smile makeovers for patients using a custom combination of treatments to help them achieve the individual look they desire.



The cosmetic services Dr. Huefner offers at his Laguna Niguel dental office include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, crowns, and cosmetic bonding, Invisalign and instant orthodontics, Six Month Smiles, cosmetic gum lifts, dental implants, and more. Dr. Huefner creates a custom cosmetic treatment plan for each patient using one or more of these treatments depending on the state of the patient's current oral health and aesthetics, and, of course, their desires for smile improvements.



For patients desiring near-instant transformations for their smiles and have minor misalignments, crowding, or gapping, Dr. Huefner recommends treatments like porcelain veneers or cosmetic bonding. With these procedures, patients can achieve an entirely new look for their smile within 1-3 office visits. Cosmetic bonding can effectively correct chipped or cracked teeth, gaps between teeth, or even discolored teeth. Similarly, porcelain veneers can correct the same issues as well as correct the appearance of crowding, gapping, or misalignment of teeth without orthodontic treatment.



Patients who have moderate orthodontic issues can benefit from Invisalign and Six Month Smiles which both offer significant benefits over traditional metal braces while still providing the same effective results. These treatments can straighten patients' smiles in a matter of a few months, rather than the years that can often be required with traditional braces.



For patients who are satisfied with the alignment of their teeth but may be unhappy with the coloring or size and shape of their teeth, Dr. Huefner offers services such as teeth whitening and cosmetic gum lifts. Teeth whitening can be done at home or in-office depending on the needs of the patient and is a great way for patients to instantly improve the appearance of their smiles. Cosmetic gum lifts are done using laser technology to remove gum tissue that may be causing teeth to look uneven or stubby.



Dr. Huefner offers in-office consultations for all patients who are interested in improving the appearance of their smiles with cosmetic procedures. He works closely with each patient to determine their wants and preferences as well as the procedure that will be best to achieve the patients' goals.



About Dr. Norman Huefner

Dr. Huefner has more than 35 years of experience as a dentist in Orange County. Due to this extensive experience, Dr. Huefner is recognized as a top dentist for celebrity clients and has been the official cosmetic dentist of the Mrs. Globe and Mrs. U.S. Pageants. He is a long-time member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and as an expert in the field, travels throughout the country to lecture other dentists about the latest and most advanced cosmetic dental techniques.



