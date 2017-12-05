Dr. Norman Rosenblum Named Scientific Director of the CIHR Institute of Nutrition, Metabolism and Diabetes

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --The American Pediatric Society is pleased to congratulate Dr. Norman Rosenblum, APS Council member, on his appointment as Scientific Director of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's (CIHR) Institute of Nutrition, Metabolism and Diabetes. As Scientific Director, Dr. Rosenblum will work to identify research priorities, develop funding opportunities, build partnerships and support policy that improves the health of Canadians. This appointment will be effective January 1, 2018.



Dr. Rosenblum is a distinguished expert in pediatric kidney disease in children. As a Tier-1 Canada Research Chair in Developmental Nephrology, and a senior scientist and pediatric nephrologist at the Research Institute of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Dr. Rosenblum continues to study kidney development and the causes of kidney malformation, disease and failure in children. Additionally, Dr. Rosenblum extends his expertise to students and trainees as a Professor of Pediatrics, Physiology, Laboratory Medicine, and Pathobiology at the University of Toronto.



Quotes:



"It is an honour to take on this appointment with CIHR's Institute of Nutrition, Metabolism and Diabetes. These are critical areas of investigation in today's society and we are committed to scientific excellence, the creation of new knowledge and its translation into improved health for Canadians."

- Dr. Norman Rosenblum, MD, CRC

Incoming Scientific Director, Institute of Nutrition, Metabolism and Diabetes



"Dr. Rosenblum is an outstanding researcher and academician who serves with distinction on APS Council. In his new role, Dr. Rosenblum will make contributions that will influence child health on a national scale."

- Dr. Elena Fuentes-Afflick, MD

President, American Pediatric Society



About The American Pediatric Society

The American Pediatric Society, founded in 1888, strives to engage pediatric leaders to shape and secure the future of academic pediatrics.