Dr. Olszewski, CEO of Herborium Group, Speaks About Unique Global Opportunities for Botanical Therapeutics in an Interview with Prominent Wealth & Finance International

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCPink:HBRM), a Botanical Therapeutics® Company providing unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne as well as other health and wellness concerns, announced today that its CEO, Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, was interviewed by Prominent Wealth & Finance International.



The full interview can be read at http://www.wealthandfinance-intl.com/wealth---finance-january-2017 and http://www.wealthandfinance-intl.com/



Wealth & Finance International is highly recognized publication targeting an established global network of high net worth individuals, forward-thinking fund managers and private and institutional investors, hungry for the latest news and opinion on the issues that matter most.



With a global audience of over 130,000, our engaged and established readership stretches from North America (51%) and Europe and UK (38%) to Asia and the Middle East. In addition Wealth and Finance is also available on ISSUU platform with over 100 Million Unique Visitors per month.



Dr. Agnes talked about the new landscape of the nutraceutical market and the opportunities and challenges of natural medicine and wellness. She points out how Herborium's proprietary Botanical Therapeutics®, its innovative business model and its unique blend of expertise has positioned the company in the bull's eye of this aggressively growing sector.



The global nutraceutical market is currently valued at about USD $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach ~ USD $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of this growth.



Herborium's sales results for the first three quarters of 2016 grew by 14% in comparison to the same period of 2015, and the fourth quarter results beat expectations and grew 16.8% in comparison to the same period of 2015



Herborium's Botanical Therapeutics are systemic, proprietary, all herbal products that contain no chemicals, gluten, or GMOs and have been scientifically validated with respect to their efficacy and safety. They address unsatisfied market needs such as Acne and Rosacea ($5 billion), Male Sexual Health ($8 billion), Women's Sexual Health ($6 billion) and energy restoration ($9 billion)



Wealth and Finance encourages contribution from some of the most prominent and respected figures from the funds and investment arenas, Wealth & Finance is also an important forum for sharing, discussing and gaining a holistic and in-depth understanding of the issues and challenges shaping the industry today.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's sexual health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneassp.com.



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



