Dr. Optical Staff Performs Infant Eye Care for the Newest Family Members

Pinson, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2014 --Dr. Irwin Fingerman and the staff at Dr. Optical know that eye care is important for adults, but many may not realize the great importance of eye care for infants whose eyes are developing and, like the rest of their bodies, need care and attention to encourage those healthy first phases. Parents have lots of exciting tools at their fingertips when it comes to helping babies’ eyesight develop as they begin to learn more about the world around them, and are seeing it for the first time. First and foremost, proper prenatal care and nutrition encourage a healthy baby overall, and this of course includes the health of a child’s eyes. At birth, an infant’s eyes need to be examined in case they show evidence of congenital eye problems. Though rare, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to correcting problems which may increase in severity if left unattended.



At 6 months, a baby is ready for his or her fist eye exam. A visit to the family optometrist can accomplish this important examination with the thoroughness and attention to detail that each parent deserves to receive for their children. The family optometrist should examine for evidence of nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism, in addition to checking eye mobility and overall eye health. At this age, eye problems are uncommon but diagnosing those that do occur is essential to correction and a life of healthy sight. Vision development and eye health problems are more easily corrected by early treatment. The great news for most families is that, unless a disorder or disease has been discovered or parents are otherwise advised by the optometrist, the child’s next eye check-up shouldn’t occur until around 3 years of age, at the point when they’ll be getting ready to enter school.



Part of the adventures of parenting involves finding new ways to introduce parts of the wide world to a baby’s new eyes. Between birth and 3 years of age, a child's vision skills will continue to develop at an advanced rate, along with the rest of their bodies. There are many guidelines and tips to ensure and encourage a child’s healthy visual development. During the baby’s first 4 months, he or she should be following moving objects with their eyes, and are soon attempting to reach for things they see - prompting haircuts and beard trimmings for mom and dad as little ones explore their world first with eyes, then with yanking hands. As they grow, their hand-eye coordination should grow in accuracy. Parents can use a nightlight in baby's room, change the crib's position frequently, and the child's position within the crib, keep toys within baby's range of focus, talk to baby while moving around the room, alternate feeding sides and hang a moving mobile outside of the crib to keep baby’s attention. To learn more about children’s healthy eyesight development and family eye care, visit Dr. Optical online at www.droptical.com.