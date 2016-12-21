Dr. Patrick Dillon Helps West Los Angeles Dental Patients Improve Their Smiles with Invisible Aligners

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --Patients of Dr. Patrick Dillon in West Los Angeles, CA who are unhappy with the alignment of their smiles but who don't want to resort to traditional metal braces have access to some of the latest technology that straightens smiles with a nearly invisible treatment. Invisalign clear aligners are an effective, convenient, and more aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional metal braces that are helping patients of Dillon Dental finally achieve the smiles they've always wanted.



While traditional metal braces are effective in straightening teeth and correcting bite issues, many patients—particularly teens and adults—forego this treatment because of the aesthetic impact it has on their appearance. With Invisalign, however, patients can work on straightening their teeth while still feeling confident about their smiles and not worrying about the impact their aligners have on their outward appearance. Invisalign clear aligners are practically invisible at speaking distance. They are also entirely removable, which means patients still have the flexibility to remove the aligners for special occasions when they want to look and speak their best.



Invisalign utilizes some of the latest 3D imaging technology in the industry to design a series of clear aligners that are customized for the patient's teeth. These aligners are switched out every two weeks and gradually shift teeth into proper alignment. Because Invisalign aligners use different forces than traditional metal braces, many patients report much less pain and soreness during the treatment process. Additionally, because the aligners can be removed for brushing, flossing, and eating, patients can more easily keep up with proper oral hygiene during treatment, unlike with traditional braces that often get in the way of proper brushing and flossing.



Patients who have mild to moderate gapping, crowding, or misalignment of the teeth are typically good candidates for Invisalign. These clear aligners are also effective in correcting mild to moderate bite issues. Patients are instructed to wear the aligners 22 out of 24 hours in the day, and average treatment time ranges between 9-18 months.



In addition to Invisalign, Dr. Patrick Dillon offers a variety of other advanced treatment options at his West Los Angeles, CA dental office. Some of these include dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening, oral cancer screenings, root canals, periodontal surgery, and much more.



About Dr. Patrick Dillon

Dr. Dillon has been practicing in West Los Angeles for more than 15 years and has a total of four decades of experience serving the people of Southern California as an experienced dental professional. Dr. Dillon sees the value in expanding and maintaining his knowledge of the industry and is avid in doing so. He is the president of the Richard V. Tucker Cast Gold Study Club, and he attends CDA conventions every year where he takes multiple day-long courses. He is also a dedicated member of the South Bay Surgical periodontal Study club. Dr. Dillon has a goal of providing the utmost quality of dentistry available in a manner that is comfortable and achieves optimal results.



For more information about Dr. Patrick Dillon or the Invisalign clear aligners he offers in West Los Angeles, CA for patients who desire straighter teeth without braces, please visit www.DillonDental.com.