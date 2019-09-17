Ankeny, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --A new article written by Dr. Patrick Oben comes to the fore to shed light on recent statements by renowned televangelist Benny Hinn. Formerly a proponent of what is now widely referenced as the Prosperity Gospel, Hinn recently told his followers that "miracles are not for sale." This quote is in response to prosperity preachers, himself included, who have made it a practice to ask their followers for money in exchange for God's blessings. To that end, Dr. Oben has released an informative article entitled, "4 Pillars that Carry the 'Prosperity Gospel' Empire."



Dr. Oben said about his article, "After reading several comments online from Christians, I wanted to explain the problems with the prosperity gospel movement fully. I hope the article clarifies doubts, exposes the errors, and shows what the Bible teaches about giving."



Dr. Oben's four pillars state that while giving financial support to the church is scriptural, greed is not. He underscores that God is not in the business of exploitation, nor does He employ deceptive words to prey on the vulnerable.



"I find the greed, exploitation, and manipulations of the prosperity gospel empire to be completely incompatible with God's enduring love for us," the physician and minister adds.



For more information visit https://patrickoben.com/4-pillars-that-carry-the-prosperity-gospel-empire/.



