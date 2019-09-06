Dr. Paul Drago Puts His Experience and Specialty Training to Good Use for Patients with ENT Disorders and Deformities

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2019 --A specialist in the field with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Paul Drago is one of the most reliable experts for all ENT-related medical and surgical treatments in South Carolina. Known to be a creditable cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Drago receives patients from all over the state who may need an expert surgeon for otolaryngology problems.



Offering treatment exclusively to patients who may be suffering from ear, nose, head and throat diseases, pain, allergies, deformities and disorders, Dr. Drago makes their medical health journey easier by providing them with a play-by-play of their diagnosis and treatment, so as to alleviate any fears they may have.



"People have a lot of misconceptions about ENT disorders, deformities and surgeries in general. They don't realize that nosebleeds, sleep apnea, and even drooling could indicate a disorder. By providing them with complete information, I make their path to treatment easier, guiding them so they can make the right choice if faced with need for surgery," Dr. Paul Drago stated.



In addition to treating patients with ENT conditions, Dr. Drago does his part in educating patients on deformities and defects as well. For example, recurring sinusitis and even swallowing problems are common defects related to ENT disorders. Yet, for patients who may have them, they aren't even aware of how these deformities and issues may be affecting them. With Dr. Drago's help, people are now receiving the care and treatment they need in order to improve their overall quality of life.



Dr. Paul Drago also has vast experience in working with patients who may have suffered from acute trauma. This skill has been immensely helpful for patients who need a gentle hand and compassion when dealing with severe facial deformities. For such patients, Dr. Drago provides long-term and regular care so they can work with someone who knows their case inside and out, and who they're comfortable with.



In addition to providing otolaryngology services, Dr. Drago can also be relied on for emergency services, routine medical check-ups, and long-term care for sickness etc. Offering expert plastic surgery and treatments to all, Doctor Paul Drago is making sure that the people of South Carolina are well taken care of in terms of major ENT surgeries and basic ailments.



About Dr. Paul Drago

