Dr. Paul Lanzisera Encourages Parents to Make Early Childhood Dental Visits a Priority for Their Lifelong Health

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Dr. Paul Lanzisera of Smiles Inc. in Colorado Springs is encouraging parents of young children to make regular dental visits a priority in order to give them the best potential for lifelong oral and overall health. Early childhood visits to the dentists not only help prevent the instance of oral decay, but also help familiarize children with the dental environment, which can reduce the instance of dental fear or anxiety later in life.



According to Dr. Lanzisera, parents should begin bringing their child in for regular dental visits around their third birthday once they have most of their primary teeth. He encourages parents to be involved with their child during the first visit by sitting in the chair with them and showing them around the office so they can begin to feel comfortable with the setting.



To help children feel more comfortable with the dentist prior to their visit, Dr. Lanzisera encourages parents to read books with them about going to the dentist, talk about what the dentist will be doing during their visit, and to speak positively about their own dental experiences. Dr. Lanzisera and his staff also encourage parents to bring their child on a "preview" visit of the office prior to their appointment so they already feel familiar with the environment.



A child's first visit to Smiles Inc. will mainly involve a gentle exam and possibly an x-ray to check on the progress of the development of permanent teeth. Children will also receive a fluoride treatment and most importantly, the child and their parent will receive education about the best ways to maintain their oral health at home.



While regular dental visits are important for optimal oral health, the most important aspect of oral hygiene takes place in the home on a daily basis. Oral decay is currently the number one preventable disease that affects children in the U.S., but parents play an important role in keeping their child's teeth healthy. During a child's initial visits, Dr. Lanzisera helps both the patient and their parents understand the importance and proper methods for good oral hygiene at home. He suggest that parents get involved with brushing and flossing their child's teeth rather than just assuming that they are doing it properly or regularly on their own.



About Dr. Paul Lanzisera

Dr. Lanzisera completed his DMD degree at Tufts Dental School of Medicine in Boston and has been practicing dentistry in Colorado Springs for several years. Since completing his formal education, Dr. Lanzisera has been very involved in continuing education courses to ensure that he provides his patients with the absolute highest level of care. He is a member of the ADA, the Colorado Dental Association, and the Colorado Springs Dental Society.



For more information about Dr. Paul Lanzisera and the services he offers at his Colorado Springs dental office for parents and their young children, please visit www.lanziserasmiles.com.