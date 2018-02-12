Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --February is American Heart Month. First proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in February 1964, February is also heart disease awareness month. At the time President Johnson first proclaimed American Heart Month, more than half of US deaths were caused by cardiovascular disease. Each year since 1964, the President urges Americans to recognize and support all essential programs required to solve the nation's #1 killer; heart and blood vessel diseases. In honor of American Heart Month, Dr. Percy Francisco Morales is announcing his "AFib Fridays" on his Facebook page where people can ask him questions about Atrial Fibrillation, https://www.facebook.com/DoctorAFib/.



Though Americans are urged to recognize the seriousness of this month nationally, it's important to understand that cardiovascular disease affects humans globally. Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, causes more than 17.9 million deaths yearly. Heart organizations, researchers and experts expect this number to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030. These figures are something to take notice of for general health and wellness.



Dr. Percy Francisco Morales, also known as "Dr. AFib," is a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist in Houston, TX with a focus on atrial fibrillation. As a cardiovascular doctor since 2013, he has treated thousands of patients with atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder affecting over 33 million patients worldwide with more patients being diagnosed every day. Specializing in treating patients with AFib, he urges you to have an AHA! moment this year about taking care of the heart.



Many people may be unaware that their heart skipping a regular beat could be evidence of atrial fibrillation. Untreated, atrial fibrillation (AFib) can lead to life-threatening heart issues and health problems such as blood clots, stroke and death.



Dr. Morales has developed a unique method for patient education using social media. Using video blogs and his "Dr. AFib" Facebook page, Dr. Morales educates his patients about AFib and how to manage it to improve life quality. Each Friday anyone can ask him general questions about AFib with his "AFib Fridays" feature on his Facebook page. He believes in educating his patients about solutions to living with atrial fibrillation. Dr. Morales allows patients to receive answers to their daily questions about living with atrial fibrillation. https://www.facebook.com/DoctorAFib/



For those needing a Houston area cardiologist or electrophysiologist, contact Dr. Morales for an appointment at Vital Heart and Vein or use this link – https://www.vitalheartandvein.com/physician/percy-francisco-morales/. Set up a new patient appointment by calling (281) 446-3645.



About Dr. Morales

Dr. Morales was raised in Chicago, Illinois and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Cell and Structural Biology from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Afterward, he received his M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine, a top-five ranking medical school in St. Louis, Missouri. Upon receiving his M.D., Dr. Morales moved to Houston to complete his internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine. There, he also completed his fellowship in cardiovascular disease and sub-specialty training in clinical cardiac electrophysiology. During his time at BCM, Dr. Morales trained with world-renowned physicians and utilized cutting-edge technology to perform complicated electrophysiology procedures.



As a member of both the Heart Rhythm Society and American College of Cardiology, Dr. Morales has published articles on novel ablation strategies, for atrial fibrillation, and has made professional presentations at national conferences. Dr. Morales has also served as the Chief of Cardiology at Kingwood Medical Center.



Dr. Morales is bilingual in Spanish and his clinical interests include cardiac arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, as well as implantable cardiac rhythm devices. Furthermore, he has increased exposure and treatment access for cardiac arrhythmias throughout Northeast Houston. Dr. Morales gives educational talks to the community regarding modern treatment options for atrial fibrillation and performed the very first atrial fibrillation ablation procedure in NE Houston. Dr. Morales also performed the first left atrial appendage closure procedure in Northeast Houston, a new treatment strategy for stroke risk reduction in patients with atrial fibrillation.



MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Percy Francisco Morales

281-446-6656

pfmorales@drafib.com



Location Information:

6400 Fannin Ste. 2210-B

Houston, TX 77030 USA



Websites:

http://drafib.com/

https://www.vitalheartandvein.com/physician/percy-francisco-morales/

https://www.facebook.com/DoctorAFib/