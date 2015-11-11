Dr. Quinn Uzelman Helps Brentwood, TN Residents Find Relief from Auto Accident Injuries with Chiropractic Services

Brentwood, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Dr. Quinn Uzelman of Premier Family Chiropractic in Brentwood, TN is helping local patients who have been injured in auto accidents find a natural, drug-free solution for treatment. Through diagnostic exams and conservative chiropractic techniques, Dr. Uzelman helps patients find relief from whiplash and lower back pain, which are two of the most common injuries in auto accidents.



Even auto accidents that occur at speeds as slow as 5 mph can cause serious problems with patient's cervical spine and musculoskeletal function. Oftentimes, these problems do not present themselves immediately after the accident, but rather, can surface days or even weeks after the initial injury occurs. Dr. Uzelman urges car accident victims—especially those who may not think they are injured initially—to seek the proper diagnostic exams that can determine exactly if they need to pursue further treatment.



Whiplash is the most common auto accident injury and occurs with rear impact accidents. This force whips the cervical spine and can strain ligaments and soft tissues in the neck. Common symptoms of whiplash include headaches at the base of the skull, neck pain and stiffness, and shoulder pain. If left untreated, whiplash can also lead to mood swings, blurred vision, disordered sleep patterns, and forgetfulness.



Other auto accident victims may experience lower back pain as a result of the force and jostling they experienced in the accident, even when their seatbelt was worn properly. This pain usually originates from the spinal vertebrae being thrown out of alignment, also known as slipped or bulging discs. This can lead to mobility restrictions, weakness, numbness, or chronic pain.



Instead of prescribing pain medications that are highly addictive and only mask the symptoms, Dr. Uzelman instead helps patients treat the root cause of the pain through traditional chiropractic adjustments. These treatments are non-invasive and help the body heal itself after the accident. Dr. Uzelman performs complete diagnostic exams for each auto accident patient and develops a custom treatment plan that will help them get back to health in the fastest and most effective way possible.



About Dr. Quinn Uzelman

As a former college athlete, Dr. Uzelman has unique personal insight into the importance of chiropractic for overall health and wellness. He is a native of Saskatchewan, Canada and became a resident of the U.S. when he moved to the States on a college baseball scholarship. After his college sports career, Dr. Uzelman completed his chiropractic education at Prestigious Life University in Atlanta, Georgia. He believes in helping each of his patients attain high-level wellness.



