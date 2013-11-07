Dr. Rafael C. Cabrera Announces Patient Appreciation Day November 19th

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2013 --Dr. Rafael C. Cabrera of Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton announces Patient Appreciation Day on November 19th, 2013. Patients will enjoy significant savings on all injectable products such as Botox, Dysport, Juvederm, Restylane, Belotero, Radiesse and more!



Dr. Rafael Cabrera and his friendly staff want to say thank you to their patients for another fantastic year! Patients will save $175 on any injection on November 19th, 2013 from 9:00am-3:00pm. Appointments are required.



In addition, with each injection purchase, patients will receive a $50.00 Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton Gift Card to use on future treatments (some restrictions apply). Patients can also enjoy a $100 savings on any eMax treatment (an intense pulsed light IPL and Radio Frequency RF treatment).



Dr. Cabrera and his staff want to say thank you and get you ready for the Holiday season! All skincare products will also be 20% off and their in-house Medical Esthetician, Margi Winn, will be on hand to offer complimentary skincare analysis.



The Practice will also have an Allergan representative, Biopelle representative and a permanent make-up representative available for questions. Light Refreshments will be available.



Call 561-393-6400 to reserve your appointment. Limited appointments available. 1 day only discounts. November 19th, 2013 9:00am-3:00pm. Questions? Call 561-393-6400 or email info@pssbocaraton.com