Dr. Richard Benveniste Launches New Website to Serve Clients Better

Reseda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Dr. Richard Benveniste, a renowned TMJ specialist is pleased to announce the launch of a new website for his clinic in Reseda, CA. Patients suffering from dental issues can now know more about the services offered here as well as different procedures performed such as TMJ and other periodontics such as laser therapy, scaling, root planning scaling, curettage, gum recontouring, flap access, Osseous surgery, bone replacement and more. Dr. Benveniste specializes in all things related to gums apart from other common dental issues and periodontal diseases. The doctor offers services with the help of cutting edge equipment, laser tools, advanced machinery, etc.



Patients, who are suffering from jaw and joint problems and experiencing headaches, migraines, jaw joint pain, etc. will find the most effective solutions right here at this clinic. Grinding and clenching of teeth can also be solved via the Bite Correction procedure. Pain relief, relaxation therapy and surgical correction are also offered as part of the TMJ Procedures. "Through better awareness, my goal is to help people detect gum disease in its early stages, long before gum and bone tissue becomes disfigured and begins to erode", says Dr. Benveniste. The doctor offers various periodontal procedures to help patients prevent and get rid of the most common teeth and gum problems to the most complicated and threatening issues.



To book an appointment for periodontal problems, teeth cleaning, TMJ procedures or to know more about the best TMJ Surgeon Reseda, CA visit http://yourgums.com/



About Dr. Richard Benveniste, DDS, MSD

Dr. Richard Benveniste is a renowned periodontist & TMJ specialist from Reseda, California. Dr. Richard holds a DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) and an MSD (Master of Science in Dentistry) and specializes in dental injury, TMJ, Lien cases and personal injury.



