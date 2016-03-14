Dr. Richard Hodnett in Beverly Hills is now offering Brazilian Butt Lift procedure with the use of fat transfer surgery

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Hodnett is helping patients achieve a dramatically new look and shape using some of the latest body contouring technology and procedures in the industry. By performing fat transfer surgery, Dr. Hodnett can offer patients a Brazilian Butt Lift that gives them a more desirable shape in their buttocks while effectively contouring other parts of their body through liposuction. With this procedure, patients are able to experience multiple aesthetic benefits while only having to undergo one procedure.



Fat transfer surgery is one of the latest advances in the plastic surgery field for patients desiring a more desirable and youthful shape in various areas of their body. This procedure can be done under local anesthesia or IV sedation depending on the areas where Dr. Hodnett will be harvesting the fat. He customizes the procedure based on the problem areas of the particular patient, and can harvest fat through liposuction in areas such as the lower abdomen, lower back, hips, inner thighs, or outer thighs. Once this fat is harvested from the areas of the patient's choosing, it is then processed in a special centrifuge to isolate the specific fat cells that can be re-inserted into the body. This is done with small syringes in the buttocks area to create a more lifted, shapely appearance that the patient desires.



One of the main benefits of fat transfer surgery is that there are no artificial implants or materials required. The patient's own cells are used to create a more desirable look, just in a different location of the body. When the procedure is performed properly, the results of the fat transfer are permanent and don't diminish after a certain amount of time.



While this process is considered to be a surgical procedure, recovery time is not as extensive as many other cosmetic surgery procedures. Patients can expect to experience discomfort and some swelling after the procedure for a few days, and will need to avoid stress to the injection area for up to three weeks.



Fat transfer surgery is just one of many other plastic surgery procedures Dr. Richard Hodnett offers for his Beverly Hills patients. He also specializes in breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, rhinoplasty, facelifts, mastopexy, mommy makeovers, and more. Dr. Hodnett offers consultations for patients interested in any plastic surgery procedures and can help them determine which procedures are right for them to achieve the look and shape they desire.



About Dr. Richard Hodnett

Dr. Richard Hodnett has been a board certified plastic surgeon for nearly 25 years. Throughout his years of practice, he has become known as one of the most qualified cosmetic surgeons in the Beverly Hills area. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.



