Dr. Richard Hodnett, Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills Introduces Mommy Makeovers to Help Mothers Feel Confident in Their Appearance

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Richard Hodnett, experienced plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills is helping his patients who have endured the physical changes of pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding feel confident about their appearance once again with Mommy Makeovers. This specialized offering is customized for each individual patient and involves a unique combination of procedures that addresses the patient's aesthetic concerns.



Mommy Makeovers are designed to help women feel like they can get their pre-pregnancy body back even after experiencing irreversible changes that exceed the scope of just diet and exercise. These makeovers can address issues like sagging or deflated breasts, loose skin around the abdomen, cellulite, and stubborn areas of unwanted body fat.



Dr. Hodnett uses a combination of suction assisted liposuction (SAL), tummy tuck procedures, and mastopexy, or breast enhancement procedures, to give patients their desired look as a result of their Mommy Makeover. Performing all of these procedures during the same operation window dramatically improves the patient's appearance while reducing the necessary downtime when compared to performing the procedures during separate operations.



Suction Assisted Liposuction can be used to eliminate stubborn areas of body fat that linger on the hips, thighs, buttocks, and abdomen even after a rigorous diet and exercise routine. Dr. Hodnett uses a thin, hollow tube inserted into the treatment area to remove the pockets of fat using suction, creating a more contoured look that removes the dimpled appearance of cellulite beneath the skin.



Patients of Dr. Hodnett have the option to undergo a variety of different tummy tuck procedures depending on their needs and desired outcomes. Dr. Hodnett offers a traditional tummy tuck, an extended tummy tuck, or a mini tummy tuck. Mothers who have already undergone a C-section have the option to use the same scar for their procedure in order to improve their post-surgery outcome.



Mothers may choose to simply have their breasts lifted and enhanced for a more youthful appearance, or those who have found they have lost volume in their breasts due to hormonal changes or breastfeeding may also opt for a breast augmentation in addition to a lift and enhancement for their preferred look.



About Dr. Richard Hodnett

Dr. Hodnett has nearly 25 years of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon. He completed his M.D. degree along with post-doctoral education at Louisiana State University in New Orleans and completed multiple residencies and fellowships in New York and Louisiana.



