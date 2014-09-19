Dr. Richard J. Brown Is Reaching out to Men with Gynecomastia

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Dr. Richard J. Brown treats many gynecomastia patients in the Phoenix area. He’s seen the toll it can take on someone emotionally and wants to help anyone affected by the condition by offering the best treatment for gynecomastia possible.



Gynecomastia can have the following symptoms:



Enlarged nipple(s)

Pronounced breast(s)

Excess skin



Gynecomastia can only be treated surgically and Dr. Brown is a highly sought-after gynecomastia surgeon. To get more information on the procedure and Dr. Brown’s Sun City or Scottsdale plastic surgery office, call 480-947-2455.



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



