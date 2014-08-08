Dr. Richard J. Brown Joins YouTube to Answer Plastic Surgery Questions

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2014 --Sun City and Scottsdale based plastic surgeon Dr. Richard J. Brown is embracing technology to reach his patients. On his YouTube channel, he is addressing the most asked questions by patients. From questions about a tummy tuck in Scottsdale, to a facelift surgery in Sun City, he’s answering them all.
Here are the top 5 videos posted so far:
1. How Much Weight Will I Lose During a Tummy Tuck?
2. How Long Will My Facelift Last?
3. Injectable Fillers vs. Neurotoxins (Botox)
4. How Do I Know What Size Implants to Get?
5. Is it Safe To Have Multiple Procedure at the Same Time?
Subscribe to Dr. Brown’s channel to get the most up-to-date information on cosmetic surgery in Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona.
About Richard J. Brown
Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.
With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.
Richard J. Brown
Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery
480-947-2455
office@rbrownmd.com
Scottsdale Office: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road | Suite 130
West Valley Office: 13640 N. 99th Avenue | Suite 400