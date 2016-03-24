Dr. Richard Shih of EZSmile Dental in San Diego Offers Low-Budget Options to Help All Patients Get Necessary Dental Care

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --Dr. Richard Shih of EZSmile Dental in San Diego, CA offers low-budget dental care for patients who do not have dental insurance. EZSmile Totalcare includes 2 cleanings, 2 dental exams, S-rays, PANO, an extended 5 year warranty, and 10 percent off of treatments at the low-budget cost of $499 per year for an individual, $889 per year for a couple, and $299 per year for each child under the age of 13. For a family of 4, that is about $125 per month, or $1489 a year. New patients can receive a consultation, cleaning, and x-rays for $98, saving his patients $250. EZSmile Dental in San Diego is a family dental office that specializes in esthetics and prevention, so each family member can obtain the dental care they need at an affordable cost.



EZSmile Dental in San Diego also gives discounts and provides some options free of charge as part of the many low-budget dental care options they offer in-office. The discounts are applied to orthodontics, implants, and teeth whitening and include 50 percent off orthodontics for the second member of the same family receiving braces, a value of up to $2500. Dr. Shih gives patients a free upgrade to clear ceramic brackets if the patient pays the full balance of their orthodontic treatment.



For patients who are in need of more than two implants, he will give the third implant for free. Although bone grafting and abutment are not included in the offer, patients can receive up to two free implants. Teeth whitening coupon is also granted to any person that has purchased 3 teeth whitening sessions; a fourth teeth whitening is given free of charge or can be issued as a coupon. This coupon is valid for that person or as a gift to the person of their choice.



Dr. Shih welcomes new patients and provides them with education to help reach their dental health goals. EZSmile Dental in San Diego strives to give patients a comfortable environment with the highest quality of care and Dr. Shih and his staff members are devoted to accommodating a variety of needs. Speaking more than four languages between all the associates is just one of the many advantages of this office. Improving smiles at an affordable cost is essential for Dr. Richard Shih.



Dr. Shih cares about his patients' dental health and overall well-being. In addition to providing low-budget dental care, discounts on cosmetic dentistry, and genuine concern for his patients, Dr. Shih offers an exclusive approach to dental care. For patients who have anxiety about going to the dentist, he offers sedation dentistry to give patients comfortable and pain-free dental work. Another unique approach Dr. Shih provides is dental care with a holistic approach in a mercury-free environment.



About Dr. Richard Shih

Dr. Shih is a native of Taipei, Taiwan, where he originally earned his dental training and practiced for two years. After his two years of practice in Taiwan, he attended Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago and was board certified in 1993. Dr. Shih is a member of many professional dental associations and has received numerous awards for his expertise in dentistry. Dr. Shih is known as the "Dentist of Fast Bio-efficient Braces" and is committed to providing his patients with innovative treatment options.



For more information about Dr. Shih, innovative dentistry, low-budget dental care, or any of the dental services provided at EZSmile Dental in San Diego, please visit www.ezsmiledental.com.