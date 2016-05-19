Dr. Richard Winter of Profile Dental in Elk Grove, CA Offers Exceptional Dental Care for the Entire Family

Elk Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Sacramento area dentist Dr. Richard Winter and his staff at Profile Dental are pleased to offer exceptional dental care for the whole family, ranging from baby's first visit to the denture needs of elderly grandparents. They offer a full lineup of comprehensive dental services provided in a high quality and caring environment. Dr. Winter has been serving the dental needs of Elk Grove patients since 1974, and today treats many of the grandchildren of the families that began visiting the practice when it first opened.



Dr. Winter and his staff recognize that not everyone feels comfortable visiting the dentist; dental fear or anxiety can be a determining factor for why patients do not visit the dentist as often as they should in order to receive the necessary care. They also realize that familiarizing children with positive dental experiences from a young age is more than important for their long-term dental health. As a result, Dr. Winter and each of his staff members make it a point to provide a caring, compassionate dental care in a family-friendly environment in order to help all of their patients, regardless of age, feel comfortable and confident while receiving treatment.



Patients of Profile Dental have access to general dental treatments as well as more specialized treatments, which eliminates the need to visit more than one dental office for specialty treatments. In addition to standard services like check-ups, cleanings, and restorations, Dr. Winter also provides cosmetic and orthodontic services to help patients achieve both healthy and confident smiles that they can be confident about.



Profile Dental also strives to make dental visits most convenient for patients in order to eliminate any barriers that may stand in the way of them receiving the dental care they need. The office is open every Saturday from 8am – 5pm to accommodate patients who are unable to take time off of work or school during the week. Dr. Winter also offers immediate care for dental emergencies when they arise. The Profile Dental staff speaks Spanish to cater to patients who feel most comfortable communicating in their primary language.



About Profile Dental

With more than four decades of experience as a practicing dentist, Dr. Richard Winter is known as one of the most qualified dental professionals in the Sacramento area. Throughout his career, Dr. Winter has remained committed to continuing education to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technology available in the industry. He is an expert in several dental sub-specialties including cosmetic dentistry as well as orthodontics.



For more information about Dr. Richard Winter and the services he and his staff at Profile Dental offer for patients in the Greater Sacramento area, please visit www.DrRichardWinter.com.