Dr. Rick Borge Offers Next-Generation Treatment for Atrial Fibrillation for Philadelphia-Area Patients

There is new hope for Philadelphia-area residents who suffer from atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of heart arrhythmia. Dr. Rick Borge announced that he has become the first physician in the Philadelphia-area to offer an FDA-approved laser balloon treatment option known as the HeartLight® Endoscopic Ablation System, a minimally-invasive treatment option for recurrent paroxysmal AFib patients whose heart rhythms cannot be controlled with medication.



For patients with symptomatic AFib, the symptoms can be frustrating at best, and debilitating at worst. Medications may help reduce the symptoms however, in many cases, these medications are not enough to keep AFib under control and may have serious side effects. A recent review and meta-analysis of almost 1,200 patients showed that physicians were able to successfully complete pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) in 99% of veins treated and almost 75% of patients were symptom-free one year later. The U.S. Pivotal Study data showed freedom from AFib at one year in 61% of the 167 patients treated with HeartLight.1



"The treatment is growing in popularity, and so are the tools used to treat this condition. We're hoping that this discovery will result in more resound recoveries in order to minimize the effects of the treatment," said Dr. Borge of AMS. "On behalf of AMS, we are honored to be chosen as the first in the area to offer this to our patients and others in the community."



About HeartLight

Built on a proven platform that has treated more than 5,000 patients with AFib, the next-generation HeartLight System with Excalibur BalloonTM Catheter introduces advanced features to improve consistency and control during PVI procedures and allow physicians to complete isolation with greater confidence. Using a built-in camera to see into the pulmonary veins and exactly where treatment is being delivered, as well as the ultra-compliant universal Excalibur Balloon to position the catheter in the desired location, the physician utilizes the sophisticated HeartLight laser technology to restore the heart to a normal rhythm. Focused laser energy enables precise ablation, allowing the physician to adjust the energy level as needed for an individual patient's cardiac anatomy and varied thickness of the pulmonary veins. The outpatient procedure typically takes less than three hours and patients can go home the same or very next day.



About ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

Over 2.7 million people in the United States suffer from atrial fibrillation, and the numbers are climbing along with the growing elderly population. AFib occurs when rapid, disorganized electrical signals cause the heart's two upper chambers (called the atria) to beat very fast and irregularly. In addition to uncomfortable symptoms, if left untreated, AFib can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.



About AMS CARDIOLOGY

Since the 1970s, Abington Medical Specialists is one of the leading cardiologist groups in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Our mission is to help your heart with superb patient satisfaction.



Abington Medical Specialists, a comprehensive cardiovascular practice, is committed to preventing and treating all aspects of cardiovascular disease. As one of the most well-respected groups in the Philadelphia region, Abington Medical Specialists brings the latest state of the art cardiovascular care to our patients.



Understanding the rapid growth of cardiology, our physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are lifelong learners on the "cutting edge" of cardiovascular medicine. Our mission is to treat patients with the respect, empathy, and professionalism that they deserve.



For more information about the HeartLight System, please call AMS at 215-517-1000 or visit www.amscardiology.com.