Dr. Robert J. Brueck, Plastic Surgeon in Fort Myers, FL Now Offering QuickLift Minimally Invasive Face Lift Procedure

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Robert J. Brueck, plastic surgeon at Beauty by Brueck in South Florida is now offering patients one of the latest minimally invasive procedures for face lifts that gives patients optimal results with significantly reduced downtime for recovery. The QuickLift procedure is done on an outpatient basis, uses only local anesthesia or twilight sedation, and requires only a few days of recovery, compared to several weeks required for a traditional face lift.



The QuickLift face lift uses a different method than traditional face lift procedures to provide rejuvenation to the facial tissues. To perform the QuickLift, Dr. Brueck makes a small "S" shaped incision around the ear in the hairline to reduce the appearance of scaring once the patient is healed. Using this incision, Dr. Brueck gently lifts and tightens the underlying connective tissue and facial musculature to enhance the youthful appearance of the patient's upper neck and jaw line.



Much of the appeal of the QuickLift procedure comes from the fact that it is highly customizable for the specific needs of each patient. During the procedure, Dr. Brueck may also be able to provide liposuction of the neck or jowl area to enhance the results or perform a submental tuck to enhance the upper neck. Some patients may also choose to undergo additional procedures at the same time of the surgery such as eyelid surgery, dermal fillers, or chemical peels.



Patients who undergo just the QuickLift procedure are only in surgery for approximately 1-2 hours. Because the procedure only requires local anesthesia and light sedation, patients will not need the time typically required for recovery from general anesthesia. Once patients return home from the surgery, most feel comfortable returning to work just a few days following the procedure. Prescription for pain medication can be provided, however, most patients find that over-the-counter Tylenol is sufficient to help with any discomfort they may be experiencing.



In addition to the QuickLift procedure, Dr. Brueck offers South Florida patients a variety of other cosmetic surgery procedures as well to help them look and feel their very best. Some of these include but are not limited to body contouring procedures such as liposuction, tummy tucks, and Brazilian butt lifts, breast augmentation, reconstruction, and reduction procedures, facial enhancement procedures like rhinoplasty, brow lifts, and ear surgery, along with medi-spa services and more.



About Dr. Robert J. Brueck

With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Brueck has become known as one of the most qualified board certified plastic surgeons in Southwest Florida. He is a graduate of the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine and has completed several years of additional plastic and reconstructive surgery training across the country. He currently treats patients at three different locations in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Punta Gorda.



To learn more about Dr. Brueck and the QuickLift minimally invasive face lift procedure he offers for South Florida patients seeking a more youthful appearance, please visit www.beauty-by-brueck.com.