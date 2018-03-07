Dr. Robert Ryan Joins Renovion, Inc. Board of Directors

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --Renovion, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases, including lung transplant patients, cystic fibrosis (CF), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), announced today that Dr Robert Ryan has joined the Board of Directors for the company.



"It is great to have Dr. Robert Ryan join our board of directors," said Dan Copeland, CEO of Renovion. "Robert has served on our Scientific Advisory Board for the past two years and we look forward to working with him more closely in the future as we execute our plan to deliver Arina-1 to patients with devastating pulmonary diseases. His expertise and track record with orphan drugs for rare diseases is outstanding and make him a great asset for our team."



Renovion is focused on developing their lead product for patients who have received a bilateral lung transplant. "Unlike other solid organ transplants, the rate of survival has remained the same for lung transplant over the last 15 years with a ten year survival of just 20% - the lowest for all solid organ transplants. There is a great need for therapies able to alter the course of disease for this group of patients. Arina-1 has the potential to be that therapy," said Dr. Ryan. "The data also indicates that we may be able to help cystic fibrosis patients as well."



Renovion, Inc. is developing inhaled therapeutics designed to address both inflammation and infection in the airway. The Company's development efforts are based on a decade of research and discoveries at UNC-Chapel Hill. The company is currently in the pre-clinical stage and is unique in that the product has shown antibacterial, mucus transport and anti-inflammatory impact in patients. Renovion has completed a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA and will plans to proceed rapidly through pre-IND and IND activities for lung transplant as our first indication. After this success we will expand to other therapeutic areas including cystic fibrosis, COPD and asthma.



