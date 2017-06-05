Dr. Ruedi Aebersold Receives the Prestigious Karger Medal Recognizing an Individual Who Has Significantly Contributed to the Development of New Bioanalytical Methods

South Easton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Dr. Ruedi Aebersold recently received the prestigious Karger Medal from the Barnett Institute of Chemical & Biological Analysis at Northeastern University in Boston MA. The Medal is awarded biennially to honor Dr. Barry Karger, the founding director of the Barnett Institute. The award recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the development of new bioanalytical methods.



As part of the award ceremony, Dr. Aebersold presented a seminar open to the public entitled "The Proteome in Context" and a second technical seminar for the Boston scientific community entitled "SWATH-MS: Principles, Current State and New Developments" which highlighted his research in proteomics. Proteomics is the study of the entire set of proteins produced by healthy and diseased cells. Both lectures included slides describing his use of PBI's novel, award winning, next-generation Barocycler 2320EXTREME for proteomic sample preparation in biomarker discovery and other transformative research applications.



Dr. Aebersold is Professor of Systems Biology at the Institute of Molecular Systems Biology (IMSB) in the Department of Biology at the ETH Zurich, in Switzerland. He is a world-renowned scientist, and a pioneer in the field of proteomics. He is best known for developing a series of methods that have found wide application in analytical protein chemistry and proteomics. Dr. Aebersold is the recipient of numerous awards and honors for his work in proteomics. In 2015, he was named the most influential person in the world of analytical science by the Analytical Scientist group.



In his lectures, Dr. Aebersold emphasized the importance of high quality sample preparation for the elucidation of the proteome and the importance of assay reproducibility to validate comparisons of healthy cells to diseased cells. Dr. Aebersold also included the important role that PBI's PCT platform plays in his research. He stated: "Not only do we need to consider the method of analyzing the proteome, we must also recognize that the method of sample preparation used for extraction and digestion of proteins is equally important to achieve a high degree of reproducibility of research results."



Dr. Aebersold serves on the Scientific Advisory Committees of numerous academic and private sector research organizations and is a member of several editorial boards in the fields of protein science, genomics, and proteomics. In 2015, Dr. Aebersold and Dr. Tiannan Guo collaborated with PBI scientists and engineers to develop PCT-SWATH, a sample preparation and analysis method that combines PBI's PCT-based sample preparation platform with SCIEX's SWATH-MS-based proteomics workflow. PCTSWATH is also notably employed by ProCan, a cancer research initiative at the Children's Medical Research Institute, near Sydney Australia, which is also an NCI Cancer Moonshot collaborator.



Dr. Nate Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at PBI commented: "We are delighted that Dr. Aebersold has again been recognized for his groundbreaking research in proteomics. We are honored to be both his colleague and collaborator in the development of instrumentation and methods essential in the preparation of samples for the discovery of protein biomarkers and other important applications. We look forward to working with Professor Aebersold and his team for years to come."



