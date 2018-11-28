Dr. Ruggero Santilli Pioneers the Use of Magnecules to Create Cleaner Combustion of Fossil Fuels

Tarpon Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, chief scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, announces the recent release of the U.S. Patent Number 9,700,870, B2 on his new chemical species of Magnecule™ that were first published in 2001 in the monograph Foundations of Hadronic Chemistry.



The relevance of the new species of Magnecule has been brought to light recently by their use to clean fossil fuel combustion and the urgent need to reduce the pollution of our planet.



The search for clean and efficient fuel combustion has eluded mankind for centuries. Fossil fuels tend to burn incompletely, creating hazardous gases and contaminants. This is true of the most popular and widely-used fuels we currently use, such as diesel, coal, and gasoline, all of which fail to burn efficiently and release roughly 30% of their unspent fuel into the atmosphere. What's more, they release substances that are dangerous to us, such as Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Hydrocarbons (HC) that pollute the air we breathe. Surprisingly, both of these substances are actually combustible, suggesting that the way we burn fossil fuels is not effective due to various reasons. One reason may be that most combustion processes cannot generate enough heat to completely burn the fuel. Another may be due to the fact that these fuels' valence bonds are very strong, and cannot allow for complete combustion.



Enter the Santilli Magnecule™: a new chemical structure consisting of clusters of individual atoms (e.g., H, C, O), dimers ( e.g. HO, CH)and conventional molecules ( e.g.H2, CO) . How are they made? Powerful electromagnetic fields are used to bond these structures together by polarizing their atomic electrons, so that these electrons' orbits are parallel and toroidal (doughnut-shaped). This effect is caused by magnecular bonds created by very powerful electric fields that polarize the orbits of atomic electrons resulting in bond much weaker than those in the molecules.



As the fuels with magnecular structures undergo combustion, the magnecular bonds disappear (just like when you heat a magnet and it loses its magnetic properties). This separates the Magnecules™ into free atoms, which makes for a much higher fuel combustion temperature than that achieved by ordinary fuel combustion. Dr. Santilli integrated this technology into the fuel he named MagneGas™, developed from 2004 to 2012 while he was still the Chief Scientist of the MagneGas Corporation. The cleaner and more efficient combustion of MagneGas™ has been certified by the Atlantic Analytic Laboratory and other laboratories, who assert that there are no traces of either CO or HC in MagneGas'™ combustion exhaust. The CCNY has also certified the higher combustion temperature of MagneGas™ in its anomalous flame temperature measurements. As Thunder Energies Corporation's current Chief Scientist, Dr. Santilli is now looking into the possibility of burning conventional fossil fuels efficiently and cleanly as well, via the newly-developed process which he calls HyperCombustion™; which may provide an efficient and ecologically-sound solution to the problems created by current combustion methods.



About Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation is a development stage company specializing in the research, manufacture, and sale of various technologies centered on Optical Instruments, Nuclear Instruments, and Fuel Combustion. The company manufactures and sells Telescopes with concave lenses, Directional Neutron Source equipment, and HyperFurnaces for various applications.



About Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli

Dr. Ruggero Maria Santilli is the Founder and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation. Santilli was born and educated in Italy where he attained his PhD in Mathematics and Physics. He is a chair in nuclear physics at the Avogadro Institute in Turin. Santilli and his family moved to the USA in 1967, when he was invited to do research for NASA by the University of Miami in Florida. He then became a faculty member of Boston University supported by the US Air Force; where he taught Math and Physics. He became a visiting scientist at MIT from 1974 to 1977, and was a member of the Department of Mathematics of Harvard University under support by the U. S. Department of Energy to study a generalization of quantum mechanics and chemistry needed for new clean energies and fuels from 1978 to 1983. He has written numerous technical articles and monographs, and has been the founding editor and editor of various mathematics and physics journals. From 2007 to 2013, Dr. Santilli has been the Head Scientist of Magnegas Corporation that has developed new gaseous fuels with complete combustion internationally sold under the name of "Magnegas™."



