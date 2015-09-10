Dr. Russell Chin, Dentist in Pawtucket, RI Offers Same-Day Ceramic Restorations with CEREC Technology

Pawtucket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Dr. Russell Chin, cosmetic dentist in Pawtucket, RI has introduced CEREC technology to his office, which is increasing patient convenience by allowing them to receive ceramic crowns and other restorations in just one office visit. CEREC, which stands for Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, uses some of the latest technology in the dental industry to design and create ceramic crowns, veneers, and other restorations in-office, dramatically reducing patient wait times when compared to standard crown and ceramic restoration processes.



CEREC uses CAD/CAM technology to take digital measurements and impressions of the patient's mouth when their treatment plan requires ceramic restorations like crowns, inlays, onlays, or even veneers. This eliminates the need for the messy impression material that is required with the conventional restoration process that patients often dread. These digital measurements and images are then used by the CEREC machine to create the restorations out of small porcelain blocks using powerful milling technology.



CEREC reduces the wait time of conventional ceramic restorations from at least two weeks down to about 2-3 hours. Prior to the availability of CEREC, patients were required to attend an initial appointment where impressions and measurements were taken, then subsequent molds were taken and sent to an external lab. At this time the patient's tooth was also prepared and fitted with a temporary crown or restoration. The lab would then fabricate the restoration, send it back to the dental office, and the patient was required to return to have these new restorations placed. In some instances when measurements were not taken correctly, patients would need to return for yet another visit to have the restorations adjusted.



With CEREC, patients can have the entire process completed within just a few hours. Dr. Chin can take the impressions quickly and comfortably, and can prep the tooth while the CEREC unit is milling the restoration. Dr. Chin is able to place the restoration and make any necessary adjustments in the very same visit. Best of all, patients are practically able to watch their new crown, inlay, onlay, or veneers being formed as the diamond-coated milling units work. The milling process itself takes only about 6-15 minutes.



About Dr. Russell Chin

Dr. Chin is committed to providing his patients with the very latest tools, technology, and treatments that the dental industry offers. The CEREC technology he offers for patients is part of that commitment.



