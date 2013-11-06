Dr. Ryan Weisgerber Helping to Stop Severe Back Pain in Windsor, CO

Windsor, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2013 --Dr. Ryan Weisgerber of Chiro Now! in Windsor, CO believes that back pain surgery should be an absolute last resort.



"Before you resort to surgery for back pain that can have long recovery times, I strongly advise that people give chiropractic treatment a try first," says Dr. Ryan. Dr Ryan Weisgerber has treated hundreds and hundreds of patients in Windsor, CO for back pain and neck pain.



Many patients arrive to his clinic as a last option. "We get many patients who were told by their primary care doctor that surgery was their only option," says Dr. Ryan. "In many cases, we have been able to get these patients out of pain without the need for surgery or even expensive pain meds, thus saving them a lot of time and money in major medical expenses."



In many national health studies, chiropractic treatment has been shown to reduce back pain without the need for surgery or pain killers except for the most extreme cases of injury where surgery may be the only solution.



Dr. Ryan Weisgerber says, "People think chiropractic is something that is new, but it's not. Records show that spinal manipulation can be tracked back to the time of Hippocrates. Studies show that 80% of the U.S. will suffer back pain at some point in there life. This is a huge problem for which I believe that chiropractic offers a viable alternative to surgery.



Where can people with back pain get more information? Visit www.windsorchironow.com for more info about Windsor Chiropractor, Dr. Ryan Weisgerber. "New patients can receive a thorough and detailed exam to determine the root cause of the problem if their pain last longer than 48 hours."



Dr. Ryan Weisgerber thinks this is vital information for Windsor back pain sufferers, and asks people to "like" his Page on Facebook to learn more. "I would appreciate your help in getting the good word out there," says Dr. Ryan Weisgerber.