Dr. Ryan Weisgerber Reveals How Windsor, CO Car Accident Suffers Are Finally Getting Relief from Whiplash

According to all the clinical research, nine out of ten Americans suffer from headaches. Dr. Ryan Weisgerber, a local Windsor back pain doctor, is using chiropractic to successfully help patients with whiplash who previously suffered a car accident and have been dealing with severe headaches for many years.



"Many of my patients felt like there was no hope for them," says Dr. Weisgerber. "There is a large segment of our population who suffer with severe headache pain almost daily. They turn to pain medications to temporarily stop the pain. But drugs only provide a short term solution. It absolutely does not fix the problem at hand. We are using chiropractic to fix the source of the pain and we are having excellent results," Dr. Weisgerber added.



Is there evidence out there that chiropractic can stop headache pain? New medical research shows that spinal manipulation - the primary form of treatment provided by chiropractic doctors - may be an effective treatment option for tension headaches and headaches that originate in the neck.



A report released in 2001 by researchers at the Duke University Evidence-Based Practice Center in Durham, NC, found that spinal manipulation resulted in almost immediate improvement for those headaches that originate in the neck, and had significantly fewer side effects and longer-lasting relief of tension-type headaches than a commonly prescribed medication.



Dr. Ryan Weisgerber says, "In treating headache pain, most experts agree that conservative care should be tried before more invasive treatments are considered. That's what chiropractic offers."



Visit http://www.windsorchironow.com for more info about Windsor Chiropractic doctor, Dr. Ryan Weisgerber.



