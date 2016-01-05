Dr. Saute K. Dean in Marlton, NJ Offers Non-Invasive Approach for Treating Pain Caused by Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --Marlton, NJ chiropractor, Dr. Saute K. Dean of Dean Chiropractic is helping patients who are struggling with pain from carpal tunnel syndrome find relief from their symptoms without having to resort to invasive surgery. Using traditional chiropractic adjustments, Dr. Dean is able to provide relief for patient's symptoms by correcting nerve interference that is caused by a misaligned spine.



Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome usually present as tingling, numbness, or pain throughout the hand. This is usually caused by the pressure created on the median nerve in the wrist that supplies the hand with movement and sensation. This pressure of the median nerve can be due to repetitive movements or other conditions like obesity, pregnancy, rheumatoid arthritis, or injuries to the wrist.



Evidence shows that about 2%-3% of adults will experience carpal tunnel syndrome at some point in their lives. Despite surgery being one of the most common treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome, approximately 57% percent of patients still experience recurring symptoms of tingling, numbness, or pain following surgery. Using chiropractic techniques, Dr. Dean is able to help patients minimize or eliminate their pain using non-invasive, non-surgical methods. These chiropractic techniques can also save patients thousands of dollars that they would otherwise spend on surgery that may not be effective in eliminating their pain.



At Dean Chiropractic, Dr. Dean and his staff treat a variety of patients with carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms that results from a wide range of different causes. Dr. Dean uses an integrative approach to diagnose and treat the root cause of the patient's symptoms of pain, following nerves throughout the shoulder, elbow, and wrist to uncover any cause of interference.



In addition to treating carpal tunnel syndrome, Dr. Dean treats a variety of spine-related injuries, including symptoms with other extremities like arm and leg pain, plantar fasciitis, shoulder pain, and tennis elbow. He also treats other conditions like ADHD, allergies, fibromyalgia, ear infections, and more.



About Dr. Saute K. Dean

Dr. Saute K. Dean has more than 10 years of experience in the chiropractic field. He has an experienced background in sports medicine and kinesiology, and throughout his career has worked with many notable professional athletes. In addition to treating carpal tunnel syndrome, Dr. Dean is known for his expertise in treating sports injuries and helping athletes reach their full performance potential.



To learn more about Saute K. Dean and his staff at Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief, as well as the non-invasive services they offer patients in Marlton, NJ please visit www.NJBackPainRelief.com.