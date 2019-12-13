Dr. Scott K. Thompson Is Recognized Among Castle Connolly Top Doctors® for SLC, UT

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2019 --SLC, UT December 12, 2019 - Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., America's trusted source for identifying Top Doctors, has selected SLC's facial plastic surgery specialist Dr. Scott K. Thompson for inclusion in its highly selective list of Castle Connolly Top Doctors this year.



Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. publishes its list of Castle Connolly Top Doctors® at www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in a wide variety of printed directories, partner publications and on partner/affiliate websites. All told, more than 44,000 physicians - approximately 5% of the nation's licensed physicians - have been selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors in their regions for their specialties.



Castle Connolly Top Doctors® are selected by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. after being nominated by peer physicians in an online nomination process. Nominations are open to all board certified MDs and DOs and each year tens of thousands of doctors cast many tens of thousands of nominations. Honorees are selected from the nominees by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team based on criteria including their medical education, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories and more.



Dr. Scott K. Thompson of Utah Facial Plastics is dual board-certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology with nearly 20 years of experience. He specializes in facelifts, rhinoplasties, eyelid surgeries, hair transplant surgeries, laser skin resurfacing and more with two locations in both Layton and Draper, Utah. He is well-known for his incredibly natural results, meticulous skill and genuine concern for the outcome and well-being of each patient. For more information, call (801) 776-2220 or visit www.utahfacialplastics.com.



For more information on this Castle Connolly Top Doctor, please visit Utah Facial Plastics's profile on www.castleconnolly.com.



Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.'s President and CEO Dr. John Connolly has this to say about Dr. Thompson's recognition: "Only a small percent of physicians are selected to be Castle Connolly Top Doctors®. Our goal is to make it easier for an average person to find the right doctor for them in what can be an overwhelming process at a difficult time in a person's life. Dr. Thompson was nominated by physician peers and selected by our physician-led research team at Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Selection is an impressive accomplishment worthy of recognition. My congratulations to Dr. Thompson."



This press release was written by American Registry, LLC and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., with approval by and/or contributions from Utah Facial Plastics.



Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. identifies top doctors in America and provides consumers with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in printed guides, online directories, and through its partnerships with more than 50 city and regional magazines and major newspapers all across the United States. It is important to note that doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Learn more at www.castleconnolly.com.



American Registry, LLC, recognizes excellence in top businesses and professionals. For more information, search The Registry™ at http://www.americanregistry.com.



Contact Information:

Jenny Yergensen

Phone: 801-776-2220



Email Address: jenny@utahfacialplastics.com



Dr. Utah Facial Plastics is recognized among Castle Connolly's Top Doctors® for SLC, UT region in 2019.



Source: American Registry and Castle Connolly on behalf of Utah Facial Plastics