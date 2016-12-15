Dr. Scott Kimche of Mountain Dentistry Is One of the First Area Dentist to Offer Patients TruDenta Therapy

Park City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2016 --Dr. Scott Kimche DDS, of Park City Utah is excited to offer area patients a new, state-of-the-art treatment designed to alleviate head and neck pain caused by migraines, tinnitus, vertigo/dizziness, and TMJ. Dr. Kimche and his staff at Mountain Dentistry are able to offer patients an accurate diagnosis and proven treatment for chronic headaches and other head and neck issues.



Unlike other treatments, TruDenta identifies the real cause of head and neck pain by closely evaluating the musculoskeletal system of a patient's neck, head, and jaw. Dr. Kimche starts by using a TruDenta bite-force analysis, which allows him to precisely assess the mouth and jaw for dental imbalances that occur when a patient chews, opens, or closes their jaw. In addition to the bite force analysis, patients will undergo a range-of-motion analysis to check for any inflammation or tension that would prevent proper jaw movement.



Because TruDenta's initial exams are so precise, Dr. Kimche and his staff are able to see exactly what is causing pain and are able to offer prescribe proven treatments tailored to the patients individual needs. As a TruDenta doctor, Dr. Kimche has years of experience in the delicate musculature of the jaw, head, and neck - making him an expert in implementing a TruDenta's progressive rehabilitation and physical therapy.



Depending on a patient's needs, treatment can include ultrasound, trigger point manipulation, and/or cold laser microcurrent. Each of these treatment options are FDA-cleared and pain-free technologies that offer patients relief from chronic headaches and even tinnitus, vertigo/dizziness, and TMJ. Based on the patient's needs, Dr. Kimche will prescribe one to twelve treatments, each lasting one hour per week. Treatments are so successful that many of Dr. Kimche's patients walk away from the first one with real results—results they'd only dreamed of before finding TruDenta therapy.



About Dr. Scott Kimche

Dr. Scott Kimche has been practicing dentistry since 1986, and in 2000 he opened his own practice, Mountain Dentistry, in Park City Utah. In addition to graduating from Indiana University School of Dentistry, Dr. Kimche has continued his education with advanced training in TruDenta® migraine headache treatment, Invisalign®, CEREC® same-day crowns, and PX3® mouth guards. He is also a member of the American Dental Association.



