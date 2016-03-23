Dr. Scott Mosby of Kingwood, TX Helps Patients Sleep Better with Custom Snore Guards

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Dr. Scott Mosby of Kingwood Family Dentistry is pleased to offer custom snore guards for patients suffering from chronic snoring and sleep apnea. The small, flexible oral appliance allows Dr. Mosby to treat snoring without the use of masks, hoses, or power cords often associated with a CPAP machine.



While many think of snoring as nothing more than a nuisance, snoring can actually pose a serious health risk when it is the result of a partially obstructed airway. If a patient's throat and mouth muscles relax, their airway can shrink and cause the soft palate and uvula to vibrate, which causes the snoring sound. For some patients, snoring can be so severe and loud that it can actually damage their hearing or be a symptom of sleep apnea.



While not everyone who snores suffers from sleep apnea, chronic snoring can be an indication of sleep apnea – a serious condition where breathing stops for ten seconds or longer. Since the two conditions are closely related, treating snoring with a simple, custom snore guard can also solve sleep apnea without the use of a cumbersome CPAP machine.



Dr. Mosby's custom snore guards are a mouth-guard-like oral appliance that keeps the lower jaw in a proper position so that the airway remains open during sleep. Unlike complicated CPAP machines, snore guards are small, easy to use, less expensive, and can drastically improve a patient's sleep habits without the interferences of masks and hoses.



Not only is Dr. Mosby able to reduce or prevent snoring and subsequent sleep apnea, his snore guards help improve the quality of sleep and overall health by reducing daytime drowsiness, dry mouth, sore throat, difficulty concentrating, insomnia, forgetfulness, and irritability. Patients who receive effective treatment often find that they have more energy, lower blood pressure numbers, and an easier time maintaining a healthy weight.



