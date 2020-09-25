Dr. Shannon Phillips Selected as Intermountain Healthcare's CMO for Community-Based Care and President of Intermountain Medical Group

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2020 --Shannon Phillips, MD, MPH, has been named Intermountain Healthcare's chief medical officer for Community-Based Care, and president of the Intermountain Medical Group that includes more than 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice providers.



Dr. Phillips joined Intermountain Healthcare from the Cleveland Clinic in 2017 as chief patient experience officer. She serves on the board of directors of the National Quality Partnership for the National Quality Forum.



She has practiced as a pediatric hospitalist for 25 years (currently at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City) and serves on the executive committee of the Council on Quality Improvement and Patient Safety of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a senior fellow in Hospital Medicine.



Dr. Phillips earned her undergraduate degree from Emory University, medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and completed her pediatric residency at Children's National Medical Center. She earned a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University.



In 2018 and 2020, Becker's Hospital Review recognized Shannon as one of the 25 Hospital and Health System CXOs to Know. In 2020, Becker's Hospital Review also recognized her as a 50 Hospital and Health System Patient Safety Experts to Know.



"Dr. Phillips brings proven leadership, a strong commitment to physicians and caregivers, and deep understanding of improving clinical care," said Mark Briesacher, MD, senior vice president and chief physician executive at Intermountain Healthcare.



"She is a strategic thinker who has transformed the industry with new approaches to caring in every moment that patients and consumers experience, while reinforcing the importance of the experience for physicians, advanced practice providers, and their teams as they deliver and continually improve care," Dr. Briesacher added "She is a positive and collaborative leader who advocates for physicians and all providers as we continue to come together as One Intermountain."



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.