Bloomfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --Dr. Shawn Council, Esq., has announced the release of her latest book. What Kind of Love is That?: How to Heal a Hurt Break is now available on iBooks and Amazon.



In her latest book, Council delves into the complexities of love and healing hurt breaks that occur throughout life. What Kind of Love is That?: How to Heal a Hurt Break offers steps for identifying love versus not love and abuse. "This book helps with all things love," said Council.



Council is a Connecticut-based attorney, author, and professor. What Kind of Love is That?: How to Heal a Hurt Break can be found at http://www.amazon.com/What-Kind-Love-That-Break-ebook/dp/B016OZGIF0/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1448081285&sr=8-1&keywords=what+kind+of+love+is+that



About Dr. Shawn Council, Esquire

Dr. Shawn Council, Esquire, is a Connecticut-based attorney, professor, and author.



