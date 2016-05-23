Dr. Sheldon Contract Helps Adult Orthodontic Patients in Washington, D.C. Achieve Straight, Confident Smiles with Latest Methods

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Dr. Sheldon L. Contract, orthodontist in Washington, D.C., is helping adult patients who have always dreamed of having a straighter, more confident smile, finally get the look they desire using some of the latest orthodontic methods available in the industry. These new methods allow adults of practically any age to undergo orthodontic treatment discreetly so they can feel confident about their smiles even as they are working to improve them.



Traditionally, many adults tend to shy away from orthodontic treatment because they associate it with the "metal mouth" stigma that is common for youth or young adult patients who are undergoing orthodontic treatment with standard metal brackets and wires. While this standard method of braces is effective for straightening smiles, many adults do not want to alter their image in a way that could impact their social, professional, and personal lives. However, with some of the latest orthodontic methods, Dr. Contract offers at his Washington, D.C. orthodontic office, adult patients can straighten their smiles with appliances that are barely noticeable.



With the use of both clear braces and clear aligners, Dr. Contract provides comprehensive orthodontic treatment plans for adults with healthy teeth that do not negatively alter their social, professional, or personal image. These appliances are barely noticeable within speaking distance and are just as effective as metal braces at shifting teeth into proper alignment.



Clear braces have a similar design to traditional metal braces except for instead of metal brackets attached to the teeth, clear braces are made of ceramic, plastic, or a combination of both. These brackets are barely noticeable from a distance, and most only see a thin wire running through the brackets.



Clear aligners such as those from Invisalign are becoming one of the most popular orthodontic treatments for adults with mild to moderate orthodontic issues who seek straighter smiles. These aligners are made of soft, clear plastic that fit over the teeth and are barely noticeable at speaking distance. The aligners are completely removable and offer adults more comfort, more lifestyle flexibility, little-to-no dietary restrictions, and allow for better oral hygiene during treatment.



About Dr. Sheldon L. Contract

Dr. Contract has more than 40 years of experience as an orthodontist, making him one of the most qualified and distinguished orthodontic professionals in the Washington, D.C. area. He completed his DDS degree at Temple University and went on to complete specialized orthodontic training at Tufts University. Dr. Contract is a member of the ADA, DC Society of Orthodontists, the DC Dental Society, the American Association of Orthodontists, and several others.



To learn more about Dr. Sheldon Contract and the orthodontic services he offers adults in the Washington, D.C. area who are seeking straighter, more confident smiles, please visit www.washingtondcortho.com.