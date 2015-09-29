Dr. Simon Rosenberg, Dentist in NYC Offers Patients Digital Previews of Cosmetic Dental Services

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Dr. Simon Rosenberg, cosmetic dentist in NYC is using the latest dental technology to help patients see what the outcome of their cosmetic dental procedures will look like prior to sitting in the dental chair. Using SNAP cosmetic simulation software, patients are able to view a simulated image of what their new smile will look like before undergoing the procedure, increasing their confidence and satisfaction with their choice.



While it's easy to tell a patient how much a cosmetic procedure like teeth whitening, crowns, bridges, bonding, or orthodontia may improve their smile, oftentimes it's difficult for the patient to actually visualize how it can transform their entire appearance. Using SNAP cosmetic simulation software, Dr. Rosenberg is able to accurately portray how the patient will look once their new smile is complete.



This software also helps improve communication between Dr. Rosenberg and his patients in determining the type of outcome that the patient prefers for their cosmetic procedure. For example, some patients prefer a more natural look for their smiles, while others may want a more dramatic, Hollywood-type smile. Using SNAP, Dr. Rosenberg and the patient are able to select a variety of different options for the software database to determine the exact details of what they would like their new smile to include. These options can include elements like tooth color, tooth shape, tooth alignment, and more.



At his NYC office, Dr. Rosenberg offers a variety of cosmetic treatments to help patients get the smile they've always wanted. For patients with crowded, gapped, or misaligned teeth, Dr. Rosenberg offers Invisalign clear aligners so patients can straighten their smiles without conventional orthodontia. He also offers 6-month Smiles, which are nearly invisible brackets and wires that can give patients a transformed, straightened smile in an average of 6 months.



For patients who want an improved smile but who don't want to undergo orthodontic treatment, Dr. Rosenberg offers veneers, crowns, and bridges that can improve the symmetry of patient's smiles, correct gaps, or conceal permanently stained or discolored teeth. Using CEREC technology, Dr. Rosenberg is able to provide ceramic restorations like veneers for patients in just one office visit.



About Dr. Rosenberg

Dr. Rosenberg has more than 40 years of experience as a dental professional. He received his DMD degree from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, MA and throughout his career has continued to complete extensive training in a wide range of dental sub-specialties. Dr. Rosenberg is well known in the dental community for his expertise in both general and cosmetic procedures, and has published more than 20 articles in dental and medical journals.



