Dr. Stephen Wolpo Introduces Latest Special Offers for Stamford, CT Dental Patients

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --Dr. Stephen Wolpo, Stamford dentist at Smile Sensations Family Dental recently introduced several new special offers that patients can take advantage of to receive top-of-the-line dental care at discounted prices. These new special offers include teeth whitening, dental exams and cleanings, as well as screenings for oral cancer. For a limited time, patients of Dr. Wolpo can purchase in-office and at-home teeth whitening services for just $150. Additionally, Dr. Wolpo and his office are offering a $50 special for a comprehensive dental exam and cleaning for first-time patients as well as a free oral cancer screening for all patients.



Preventive care in the form of dental cleanings and exams is one of the best ways to detect oral health problems before they reach the stage requiring invasive measures to correct. Regular cleanings and exams prevent tooth decay and gum disease from progressing to its irreversible stages and is a pillar of good dental health. By offering this discounted special, Dr. Wolpo hopes to encourage new patients to be proactive about their oral health as this step is often one of the most avoided simply due to cost.



The free oral cancer screenings offered by Smile Sensations Family Dental is a simple, painless way for Dr. Wolpo to detect any signs of this potentially fatal disease in patients. Approximately 11,000 Americans each year die from oral cancer, yet its screening process is extremely quick, painless, and can literally save lives. All patients, new and current, can access this free screening at Dr. Wolpo's Stamford office.



In terms of aesthetics, teeth whitening is one of the most cost effective ways that patients can dramatically improve the look and confidence of their smiles. While there are a variety of teeth whitening products sold over-the-counter in the form of strips, rinses, and pastes, these typically do not provide the same type of lasting results that the products offered in-office do. Patients of Dr. Wolpo can receive this whitening treatment in-office or in the form of a take-home kit. Either method provides the patients with teeth that are several shades whiter without the use of heat, drills, or needles.



In addition to these special offers, Dr. Wolpo and his staff offer a comprehensive selection of dental services, including preventive and restorative dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry. They also offer specialized treatments for TMJ disorder and periodontal disease, as well as snoring and mercury fillings.



About Dr. Stephen Wolpo

Dr. Wolpo has many years of experience in the dental industry and has served as a clinical instructor at Columbia University. He is heavily involved in the local community through various professional societies as well as in his role as a volunteer firefighter. He is committed to helping patients feel confident about their smiles using the latest tools, techniques, and methods available in the dental industry.



To find more information about Dr. Stephen Wolpo and the new special offers he recently introduced for patients of Smile Sensations Family Dental in Stamford, CT, please visit www.smilesensations.com.