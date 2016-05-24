Dr. Teresa R Martin Named a Super Coach at Nation's Premier Business Conference for Black Entrepreneurs

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --Financial and Business Credit Strategist, Dr. Teresa R Martin, Esquire, founder of EnjoyYourLegacy.com, Real Estate Investors Association NYC (REIANYC), Women Investors Strategic & Social Exchange (WISE), and Generational Wealth Zone LLC., today announced that she has been selected to be a Super Coach at the 2016 FraserNet Power Networking Conference, from May 26-28 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince George's County, Maryland. The theme of this 15th anniversary event is "Accelerate: A New Model for Change."



Dr. George C. Fraser is the Chairman and CEO of FraserNet, the founder of the Power Networking Conference and publisher of the Success Guide. He is a best-selling author, world-renowned speaker and consultant, who has helped create wealth for thousands of people.



"I am excited to share my proven step by step formula that will assist business owners challenged with financial roadblocks in reclaiming their financial power and rebuilding their bank accounts," Dr. Martin said.



Each day of the conference, Dr. Martin is offering complimentary 30-minute coaching sessions between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., to those who have already purchased tickets for this sold-out event. During these sessions, she will offer Business Credit Development and Alternative Financing Options for Startup or Existing Businesses.



Those who are interested in receiving complimentary advice during the Power Networking Conference are encouraged to pre-register through Dr. Martin's appointment link. They can also register on-site in Exhibit Hall A, upon arrival to the event.



For more information, email coaching@enjoyyourlegacy.com, or visit http://www.EnjoyYourLegacy.com.



About Dr. Teresa R. Martin, Esquire

Aside from being a successful attorney and founder of Enjoy Your Legacy, Teresa is also a well-seasoned real estate investor and personal finance coach who took the industry in awe with her focus on creative acquisition strategies that she has developed, implemented and taught to others as the Founder/ Counsel of Real Estate Investors Association NYC. She is looked up to by many people as well for being an inspiring Director as well as past President of the nation's largest non-profit organization that is very much dedicated to investment education, New York Chapter of Better Investing.



Her extensive legal experience which is coupled with her great passion for financial ministry and consumer education made her join as well as complete her Group Leader training with the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International (FCCI) in 2005. Teresa continues to equip, encourage and help others to understand sound financial biblical principles through Generational Wealth Zone LLC. It is a conduit for a person to achieve financial freedom through a tutelage in the areas of business ownership, financial literacy, the stock market and real estate investing. Her core interest is the financial literacy of young adults, women, and other possible emerging markets that represent the financially disenfranchised segments of the population.