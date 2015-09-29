Dr. Thomas Ludlow, Dentist in Folsom, CA Helps Patients Overcome Sleep Apnea with Latest Non-CPAP Treatment

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Folsom, CA Dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Folsom Expressions in Dentistry is helping patients who struggle with sleep apnea find a better, more effective treatment for their condition with customized oral appliances. Using these custom oral appliances, Dr. Ludlow is able to provide patients with a device that is just as or even more effective than a CPAP machine, while much less expensive and more beneficial to their lifestyle.



Today, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 9 women suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. Unfortunately, many of these 22 million people who have this condition may not even realize it. Those who have obstructive sleep apnea may think they are getting the proper quantity of sleep, however the quality of their sleep is severely lacking due to shallow breathing, snoring, and violent gasps for air after extended periods of delayed breathing. Those who are aware of their sleep apnea may already require the assistance of a CPAP machine, but do not use the device properly due to its cumbersome nature and interference with their lifestyle.



Using the latest technology, Dr. Ludlow is able to design and create custom oral appliances that provide the same benefits of the CPAP machine with much less lifestyle interference. These custom oral appliances are fitted to the patient's mouth and designed to prop open their airway just enough in a way that prevents excessive snoring and shallow or delayed breathing. These devices are worn comfortably inside the mouth and unlike a CPAP machine do not require the patient to drastically alter their nighttime routine and sleeping preferences.



With these custom appliances, Dr. Ludlow is not only able to help patients get better sleep, but improve their overall health as well. Patients who effectively treat their sleep apnea also often find that they have more energy, have lower blood pressure numbers, and can lose weight more easily.



In addition to treating patients with sleep apnea through custom oral appliances, Dr. Ludlow and his professional team at Folsom Expressions in Dentistry also offer a variety of other dental services to help patients look and feel their best. Some of these include orthodontia, cosmetic services like implants, veneers, crowns, and bonding, and general restorative and preventative services for the whole family.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Folsom, CA and Greater Sacramento areas. He is known for his expertise particularly in cosmetic dentistry, and has completed an extensive amount of continuing education in these specialties. Dr. Ludlow is a graduate of the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco and today is a member of several professional dental organizations including the ADA, California Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and more.



For more information about Dr. Thomas Ludlow and the services he offers for patients to treat obstructive sleep apnea, please visit www.folsomexpressionsindentistry.com