Dr. Thomas Ludlow Focuses on Patient Education as First Step for Improving Patient's Oral Health

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --California dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Folsom Expressions in Dentistry is committed to helping his patients improve their oral health not only through the dental treatments he provides in-office but also through the oral health education services he provides as well. Dr. Ludlow believes that patient education is the first and most important step in helping them improve their oral health, and as a result, he and his staff place this as a high priority with both patient interaction as well as offering a comprehensive online library of oral health resources.



Although regular dental check-ups and cleanings are essential for maintaining ideal oral health, the most important aspect of good oral health takes place at home with the daily oral hygiene habits that patients create. At Dr. Ludlow's Folsom, CA office, he and his staff realize that patients who have a better understanding of oral health and why proper oral hygiene habits are important are more likely follow the recommended practices. As a result, he and his staff place a strong emphasis on educating patients on not only on the habits that they should be creating, but why creating those habits are important for their oral health.



On Dr. Ludlow's website, patients can easily access the American Dental Association Patient Education Library that has a wide selection of articles and videos about some of the most popular topics in dentistry that will help them better maintain or improve their oral health. Additionally, Dr. Ludlow makes it a point to help each of his patients fully understand the status of their oral health as well as the importance of the type of preventive or restorative procedures they are visiting his office for.



At Expressions in Dentistry, Dr. Ludlow offers a wide range of services to help his patients achieve their healthiest and most confident smiles. In addition to standard check-ups and cleanings, he and his staff also offer restorative procedures such as fillings, non-surgical root canals, and crowns; along with cosmetic procedures such as veneers, teeth whitening, and orthodontics with Fastbraces. Dr. Ludlow also offers dental implants for patients who have lost one or more permanent teeth.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Thomas Ludlow completed his DDS degree at the American Dental School of the University of California in San Francisco and has been practicing dentistry for several years. He is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest techniques and methods in the industry and regularly attends continuing education courses.



For more information about Dr. Thomas Ludlow, the patient education resources he offers, or any of the other dental services he provides for Folsom, CA patients at Expressions in Dentistry, please visit www.folsomexpressionsindentistry.com.