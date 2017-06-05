Dr. Thompson of Utah Facial Plastics Discusses Hair Transplant Surgery Trends on Good Things Utah

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Hair transplant surgeries grew in popularity by 76% from the year 2006 to 2014 and has only continued to grow in numbers since then. This is especially true at Utah Facial Plastics where Dr. Thompson has seen an increase in hair transplant surgery among his patients. He largely credits this to the huge advances in how hair transplant surgery is performed. The results are incredibly natural and undetectable to others.



Previously, multiple grafts of hair were placed at a time, similar to hair "plugs". Now, each hair follicle is split into a single unit under a microscope and transplanted to bald or thinning areas of the scalp. Certain hairs are put in the front with others in the back, similar to those that are in those areas currently. Dr. Thompson understands the natural hairline, how it recedes, and uses all that information to provide a completely natural result with hair transplant surgery.



The process in which the grafts can be extracted has also advanced greatly. The strip method, or FUT, is still highly popular, where a section of scalp is taken from the back of the head to obtain grafts from. The incision is closed in a way that the fine white line that is left once healed can be covered by long enough hair. The more advanced option for those that like to wear their hair short or don't like the idea of a scar on the back of their head is follicular unit extraction (FUE), where grafts are suctioned from the back of the head one at a time and then prepared under a microscope for transplantation. Dr. Thompson utilizes NeoGraft technology as his preferred choice for follicular unit extraction.



Utah Facial Plastics is currently offering $750 off NeoGraft procedures of 1000 grafts or more as well as 25% off PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections through the months of June as a special Father's Day promotion.



