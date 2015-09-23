Dr. Tommy Rhee Joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Team Chiropractor for the 2015 Season

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Reputed injury care and pain management expert Dr. Tommy Rhee has been selected as the team chiropractor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2015 season. As part of this popular Tampa-based NFL side, Dr. Rhee will be travelling alongside the team and will be available on the sideline to attend the Buc players. Dr. Tommy Rhee replaces the team's previous chiropractor who has served the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for more than a decade.



Board certified chiropractic in Florida and California; Dr. Tommy Rhee has had a successful stint as a chiropractor with the UCLA football in 2008. He was also the official provider to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has served a wide variety of clients. His long list of clients includes several well-known Olympians, Ironman triathletes, Special Olympians, body builders, AVP Pro Beach Volleyball players, NFL/NBA players, WWE, TNA, professional tennis players, water polo players, and soccer players. With his unique approach to injury care and commitment to excellence, Dr. Rhee has carved a niche in his highly competitive field.



With the number one draft pick, the Buccaneers are extremely focused on turning the 2015 season into a winning one. The appointment of Dr. Tommy Rhee as the team chiropractor is expected to have a huge positive impact on the team's performance throughout the season.



Expressing delight about his new assignment, Dr. Rhee says, "It is a pleasure to be selected as the Team Chiropractor for the Tampa Buccaneers. I have worked with professional athletes in all sports, and this is another extremely challenging assignment for me. I am confident about making my presence count to the best of my abilities."



Dr. Tommy Rhee brought the advanced chiropractic procedures from the West Coast California to Tampa when he moved here in 2009. Dr. Rhee has recently achieved the feat of becoming the first to bring Whole Body Cryotherapy to Tampa Bay. At present, he is engaged in developing a knee brace for the young athletes suffering from the Osgood-Schlatter disease. Dr. Rhee is confident about revolutionizing the industry with this pre-patented pending knee brace. He is available for consultation in his Tampa-based clinic Physical Chiropractic.



To find out more about Dr. Rhee, please visit http://www.physicalchiro.com/



About Dr. Tommy Rhee

Dr. Tommy Rhee is a renowned injury care and pain management specialist practicing at his clinic Physical Chiropractic. Dr. Rhee offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Class VI Laser, Whole Body Cryotherapy, Active Release Techniques and advance sports rehab for post operative patients.