Dr. Tommy Voris Celebrates 180 Consecutive Days as Amazon Bestselling Author

San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --America's Anti-Diet Doctor, Tommy Voris, says sustainable weight loss is less about what a person eats, and more about what is driving the overeating behavior to begin with. He claims his book is not a diet and nor does it tell people what to eat, or what not to eat, anywhere within its 425 pages.



The focus of his groundbreaking new book, "5 Evolutions for Sustainable Weight Loss" is a step-by-step process which guides people to evolve their mind to think like a person who no longer struggles with their weight.



Dr. Tommy Voris's book was published November 28th, 2014 and rapidly hit "Best Seller" status in over 25 separate Amazon categories in 6 countries (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Austria). It eventually climbed to be the #1 Best Seller spot in 11 categories in the USA, including Diets & Weight Loss, Diabetes, Eating Disorders, to Happiness, Self Help, to Applied Psychology, and many more.



Dr. Tommy Voris embodies the message of his approach as he and his wife Pamela struggled with their own weight for most of their adult lives. They broke the cycle and lost a combined 100 pounds. Ever since, Dr. Tommy has devoted his professional life to helping others to do the same.



About Dr. Tommy Voris

Dr. Tommy is a licensed chiropractor, has owned 11 chiropractic clinics, and co-founded 5 holistic, fully integrated medical centers. He is a certified NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) life coach/trainer and holds numerous advanced certifications in areas of health, fitness, and weight loss.



