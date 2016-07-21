San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sovereign Health, is featured in a new article in Addiction Professional magazine. In this piece, "CEO calls for more attention to cognitive deficits in assessment, treatment," Dr. Sharma explores the lack of standardized measurements in addiction treatment, which he says often leads to undetected cognitive deficits in patients and poorly conceived treatment plans. Dr. Sharma points out that by using standard and accepted assessment tools, an organization such as Sovereign Health can, for example, uncover previously undetected cases of adult attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and prevent inappropriate treatment planning.



"We have argued hard for parity. But are we at par? With surgery, with OB-GYN?" Dr. Sharma notes in the article. "Have we moved to measurement-based care?" Dr. Sharma's overall message has emphasized that addiction and mental health treatment professionals do not need to go to extraordinary heights to gain a clearer picture of their patients' needs from the initial assessment. "You don't have to do an eight-hour neuropsychological battery," he says.



On May 31, Dr. Sharma gave an impactful presentation on cognitive deficits in addiction and mental health to a sold-out crowd in Costa Mesa, California. Entitled "Un-frying the Neurons: Reversing Cognitive Deficits in Addiction Treatment and Mental Health," Dr. Sharma's presentation explored how the proactive application of cognitive remediation methodologies can be valuable tools in reversing the deficits left behind by the use of harmful substances and can also improve cognitive deficits caused by mental illnesses. To view this presentation online, click HERE.



Dr. Sharma has been recognized with numerous awards, honors and grants for his work in advancing mental health and its treatments in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. In 2009, Dr. Sharma helped to found Sovereign Health, one of the country's leading behavioral health treatment companies, which now operates nine treatment facilities throughout the United States. For more information about Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, click HERE for the Clinical Neuroscience Research Centre.



Patients come to Sovereign Health to receive treatment for mental health issues including trauma, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and eating disorders, as well as treatment for cognitive impairment. Sovereign's facilities are fully licensed in accordance with the regulations of the states where the facilities are located and have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by the Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field.



