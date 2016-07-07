Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, Sovereign Health's CEO, to Present at the 2016 State of Recovery Conference

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of national behavioral health provider Sovereign Health, will give a sought-after presentation at the 2016 State of Recovery Conference. Dr. Sharma's presentation, entitled, "Improving Outcomes, Increasing Value Through Institutional Development," will take place on Thursday, July 21, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Diplomat Resort and Spa in Hollywood, Florida. The presentation will guide attendees on how to identify the systems and processes required to help them build and expand their practices, treatment facilities or behavioral health systems, and how to create a sustainable infrastructure.



"Several of my colleagues in the behavioral health field are anxious to hear Dr. Sharma's presentation," says Adrienne Stratton, Outreach Director for Sovereign Health. "Dr. Sharma has tremendous vision as our leader and a great mind for business. He is always ahead of the curve with regard to new business trends."



During his presentation, Dr. Sharma will also define the challenges of operating a residential behavioral health organization in the current health care climate and provide an overview of how these challenges have traditionally been met. Dr. Sharma's leadership has earned Sovereign Health a spot in the Inc.5000 fastest growing companies list for the past two years.



Dr. Sharma has been recognized with numerous awards, honors and grants for his work in advancing mental health and its treatments in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. In 2009, Dr. Sharma helped to found Sovereign Health, one of the country's leading behavioral health treatment companies, which now operates nine treatment facilities throughout the United States.



