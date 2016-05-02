Dr. Tymothy Flory of Atlas Spinal Care in Upland, CA Publishes Case Study Detailing the Success of NUCCA Protocol

Upland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Dr. Tymothy Flory, Upland, CA chiropractor at Atlas Spinal Care recently had a case study published in the Journal of Upper Cervical Chiropractic Research that details the success of using the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association protocol, also referred to as NUCCA. This case study features a ten-year-old-male patient with severe facial pain that found total pain relief with NUCCA protocol provided by Dr. Flory.



Dr. Flory's patient featured in the study was suffering from glossopharyngeal neuralgia, a condition that causes severe facial pain and is often mistaken for trigeminal neuralgia. This condition is commonly nicknamed "suicide disease" because of the high intensity of pain that it causes. The patient experienced several months of pain from prescribed medications from a neurologist without finding relief. As a last resort, the patient's mother brought him to see Dr. Flory, who diagnosed him with glossopharyngeal neuralgia (GPN).



Dr. Flory employed the NUCCA procedure to treat this young patient, and after only about four weeks, the severe pain had diminished. After approximately seven months, the patient reported a complete resolution of the pain and today, more than four years later, the patient is still pain-free.



"When I first met this young boy and his mother, I got the sense they were exhausted and fearful of this horrible condition, yet somehow still hopeful," said Dr. Flory. "The mother shared about the blog she kept, chronicling their journey of doctors' visits, exam results, and his condition. The evening after I did his initial consultation I watched a blog video of him suffering from his severe pain, and it brought me to tears. I was thrilled to see his speedy and complete healing, and it's been a pleasure to watch him grow into a fine young man."



NUCCA protocol is a gentle and calculated spinal care that is proven to be effective for both children and adults. The procedure was developed more than 40 years ago as an improved method to restore the body's balance and health through the relationship of the upper cervical spine and the central nervous system. Dr. Flory is one of only 24 living Doctors of Chiropractic to achieve board certification with the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association and is currently the only chiropractor offering this technique in the Southern California area.



About Dr. Tymothy Flory

Dr. Flory is a graduate of Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO. Prior to opening Atlas Spinal Care in California, Dr. Flory practiced upper cervical chiropractic in Seattle, WA for several years. He specializes in helping patients find optimal health and wellness through providing NUCCA care.



For more information about Dr. Tymothy Flory, his recently published case study, or the NUCCA protocol he offers at Atlas Spinal Care in Upland, CA, please visit www.AtlasSpinalCare.com.