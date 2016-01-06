Dr. Valentina Obradovic in San Marcos, CA Provides Complete Smile Transformations in Just One Hour

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --Dr. Valentina Obradovic of Adriatic Dental in San Marcos, CA is offering patients the chance to get a complete smile transformation in just one hour without any invasive measures or surgery. Using Lumineers, Dr. Obradovic can give patients a completely new, customized look for their smile that is durable enough to last a decade, but is also completely reversible.



Lumineers represent some of the latest improvements to cosmetic dentistry procedures. They are similar to traditional veneers, however, they offer patients several advantages due to their innovative design. Lumineers measure only .2 mm in thickness, making them much thinner than traditional veneers. Because of this, Lumineers have a highly translucent quality that makes them look much more natural as they mimic the look of the tooth's natural enamel. Because Lumineers are so thin, they do not require any of the existing tooth structure to be etched or shaved for placement as traditional veneers do.



For patients who have mild gapping, crowding, or misalignment, Lumineers are an instant, non-invasive option to give the appearance of a straight, beautiful smile. Lumineers are also a fantastic option for patients who have discolored, chipped, or misshapen teeth and who desire a more uniform appearance for their smiles. Lumineers can even be placed over existing crowns or bridgework without having to remove or replace them. When cared for properly, these thin overlays that are similar in thickness to an eggshell can last for up to a decade when cared for properly. However, if at any time the patient decides they prefer not to have the Lumineers any longer, they can be removed easily with no permanent damage to the tooth structure beneath.



The Lumineers that Dr. Obradovic offers for patients in San Marcos are especially appealing for adults, as they provide a nearly instant method for transforming their smile, when other options may require other methods like orthodontia. Patients who opt for Lumineers can usually have their new smile completed within just two office visits. During the first visit, Dr. Obradovic takes impressions of the patient's smile and along with the patient, designs the custom overlays that will provide the shape, style, and color of smile that the patient prefers. During the second visit, Dr. Obradovic places these new custom overlays during an appointment that usually takes about an hour.



In addition to offering Lumineers, Dr. Obradovic offers patients of Adriatic Dental a wide range of other dental services including preventive and restorative dentistry, treatment for gum disease, implant dentistry, and more.



About Dr. Valentina Obradovic

Dr. Obradovic has more than two decades of experience in the dental field. In addition to her formal training at the University of Belgrade, she has completed extensive continuing education throughout her career that has helped her become an expert in a variety of dental sub-specialties.



To learn more about Dr. Obradovic or the Lumineers she offers for San Marcos patients seeking instant smile transformations, please visit www.ValentinaDDS.com.