Dr. Valentina Obradovic Joins with MGE Management, Nationwide Groups and Dental Practices to Support the Boys and Girls Club in Fight Against Illiteracy

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2015 --Dr. Valentina Obradovic of Adriatic Dental in San Marcos, CA recently returned from the 2015 Annual MGE Owners' Conference and Benefit Dinner in Florida benefitting the Boys and Girls clubs and other groups in the fight against illiteracy. Sponsored by MGE Management Experts, hundreds of thousands of new books and audio books will go to needy schools and children nationwide as a result of the benefit. The event raises funds for the Improving Youth Literacy Campaign, supporting Boys and Girls Clubs and youth programs across the country.



According to the National Center for Education, approximately 10.9 million U.S. school-age children 5 to 17 years old are from families living in poverty. Research shows living in poverty during early childhood is associated with lower than average academic performance beginning in kindergarten and extending through elementary and high school. It is the aim of the event to provide books to children as a means to break the cycle of poverty through increased focus on early childhood education and literacy.



Dr. Obradovic sees many children at her San Marcos practice for pediatric dentistry and understands how the combination of access to education and healthcare can change a child's entire life. Preventative home care education, regular check-ups, and cleanings prep a child to enjoy a lifetime of oral health, just as a single book can prime a child for academic and quality of life successes for the foreseeable future.



About Dr. Valentina Obradovic

Dr. Obradovic has been a member of the professional dental community for more than 20 years. She attained her dental education at the University of Belgrade and has completed extensive continuing education courses throughout her career. She provides a wide range of services for patients, including general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry.



For more information about Dr. Obradovic or the LANAP technology she offers at her San Marcos, CA dental office, please visit www.ValentinaDDS.com.