Dr. Valentina Obradovic of Adriatic Dental in San Marcos Offers Patients Advanced Technology for Better Treatment and Care

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --San Marcos, CA dentist Dr. Valentina Obradovic is proud to offer some of the most advanced dental technology at Adriatic Dental that is helping patients receive the highest level of care and treatment during their dental visits. Dr. Obradovic is one of few dentists in the area trained to provide laser dentistry with the LANAP laser. She also offers images from intraoral cameras as well as the Perio Protect procedure for patients with gum disease.



Intraoral cameras are one of the latest developments gaining popularity in the dental industry for both doctors and patients. These small wand-like devices are used to create close-up vivid color images of the patient's teeth that are displayed digitally in real time. Prior to intraoral cameras, patients mainly had to rely on hard-to-decipher x-ray images as well as the word of the dentist to know what type of oral conditions they were experiencing. With intraoral cameras, however, patients can clearly see the condition of their teeth and gums before, during, and after treatment.



The Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure, or LANAP, is a laser procedure focused on the treatment of gum disease. This advanced laser technology is used only by 1% of dentists in the U.S. who have received ultra specialized training to do so, and Dr. Obradovic is one of them. The LANAP procedure harnesses the power of laser to treat gum disease in a way that once could only be done through painful surgery. The laser technology Dr. Obradovic uses is able to eliminate the diseased gum tissue while cauterizing and sterilizing the remaining tissue, resulting in a procedure that is much less painful, much more effective, and requires far less healing time than traditional gum disease treatment.



Dr. Obradovic is committed to helping patients with gum disease save their natural teeth, and in addition to the LANAP procedure, she also offers the Perio Protect method that helps manage and eliminate bacteria in the teeth and gum tissues that is harmful and can threaten the long-term health of the patient. This method involves a chemical therapy applied topically to the gums to eliminate bacteria, giving patients a much more effective alternative to surgery.



About Dr. Valentina Obradovic

Dr. Obradovic has been a member of the dental profession for more than 20 years. She completed her initial dental training at the University of Belgrade and since practicing in the U.S. has remained heavily involved in post-graduate and continuing dental education, which is why she is able to offer San Marcos patients such a wide variety of advanced technological procedures.



For more information about the latest technology Dr. Obradovic uses at Adriatic Dental in San Marcos, CA, please visit www.ValentinaDDS.com.