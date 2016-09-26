Dr Vivian Richards Is the New Practice Manager for the Observatory Practice

Plymouth, Devon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --Dr Richards will help take the Observatory Practice to the next level, which will include expanding the professional team, offering corporate support to local companies and supporting local general practitioners. Dr Richards says:



'I started my career as a Microbiologist before having my two children, now 10 and 12. As my children grew up I realised that I no longer wanted to pursue the laboratory route and so applied for Medicine. I successfully completed the course and have worked in areas of Paediatrics, Medicine and Surgery but have felt that with a changing environment over the last three years, a change of direction was in order.



I joined the CPHT Plymouth as a student and have not looked back. Client feedback confirms that I have changed people's lives for the better and I receive job satisfaction on a daily basis. I am absolutely passionate that Solution Focused Hypnotherapy is the way forwards to not only support Medicine but replace many unnecessary medical interventions.'



Dr Richards goes on to say 'Solution Focused Hypnotherapy helps deep relaxation and is a very positive form of therapy, it is a very effective therapeutic process in which the natural state of trance is applied to help create life style changes leading to a better overall perception on life'.



Many of us are familiar with trance as we go in and out of it naturally several times a day, it can happen when we are watching the television, out walking and quite often mundane tasks such as decorating. During this trance state, we may feels though our brain has switched off, however research as suggested that we are working up to four times harder in coming up with solutions this state compared to our cognitive attention state.



We are now aware that the trance state actually heightens our awareness and concentration and during this time we are most open to positive suggestion as long as it is possible both physically and mentally.



Generally, Hypnotherapy sessions are designed to be relaxing, pleasant and highly effective. 'I offer a very professional, confidential and caring service at the Observatory Practice in Plymouth which is tailored to your personal needs' says Dr Vivian Richards. During the free Initial Consultation I will gather relevant information from you such as about your current circumstances and how you would like to move forward. I will then go on to explain how the brain works, based on the latest neuro-scientific research and will show you how we are going to bring out the very best of you and put you back in control of your life.



About The Observatory Practice

The Observatory Practice is a Hypnotherapy clinic offering solutions to the people of Plymouth and the surrounding areas. This clinic also offers diploma programs to develop professional Hypnotherapists.



Please visit http://www.theobservatorypractice.co.uk for more information.



Contact:

The Observatory Practice

8 The Crescent, Plymouth, Devon PL1 3AB

01752 342124

http://www.theobservatorypractice.co.uk