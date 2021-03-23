Dr. Walk-and-Talk Announces Expansion on the Heels of Success Surrounding Outdoor Counseling

Flowery Branch, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2021 --Having enjoyed six-years of success bringing newfound balance to clients in the mental health space, Dr. Denice Crowe Clark has expanded her reach. The noted counselor, speaker, and soon-to-be author now attends to clients in Flowery Branch, Hall County, Gwinnett County, and surrounding areas in Northeast Georgia. Having embraced the practice of ecotherapy back in 2015, Dr. Clark was indeed ahead of the curve. In the wake of the pandemic, she continues to use a method whereby clients meet her conveniently in outdoor semi-populated areas or securely online to navigate issues such as anxiety, depression, and grief. Employing a method sought-after for decades, therapists who combine talk therapy with physical activity and exposure to nature see their clients' mood, cognition, and creativity improve. It appears that everything old, tested, and tried is most-definitely new again.



The founder of Dr. Walk-and-Talk, Denice Crowe Clark, Ph.D., LMFT, said, "It's exciting to bring this form of therapy to more cities because scientific research increasingly supports an embodied therapeutic approach. And, with perfect timing, my clients who need in-person therapy have a safer, socially distanced option with walk-and-talk therapy. Overall, they report a more dynamic therapy experience because being outdoors engages multiple senses that interact with the natural world to inherently bring relaxation and restoration." Dr. Clark has expanded her online service offerings as a result of the pandemic as well.



Through research and practice, Dr. Clark has developed her knowledge of the therapy's benefits and ethical considerations that she will soon compile into a book for clinicians. Having become an authority on the practice, she has spoken at academic conferences, and several media outlets have featured or quoted her, such as CNN, Boston Globe, Psychotherapy Networker, and Elemental/Medium.



For more information, visit http://drwalkandtalk.com.



About Dr. Walk-and-Talk

Founded by Dr. Denice Crowe Clark, Dr. Walk-and-Talk is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Clark is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist (LMFT), Board-Certified Telemental Health professional (BC-TMH), and has a Ph.D. in Human Services with a concentration in Public Health. She affiliates herself with the American Association of Marriage & Family Therapy (AAMFT) and the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT).



