Dr. William Brown Performs Successful Sports Hernia Surgery on Sacramento Republic FC Midfielder, Adam Moffat

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Renowned sports hernia specialist, Dr. William (Bill) Brown, performed surgery in mid-June on Sacramento Republic FC midfielder, Adam Moffat, to repair a sports hernia. Moffat's injury occurred earlier in the season, and he is expected to be available for play after an eight- to ten-week recovery period.



This past season, Moffat played 383 minutes in his six appearances with four starts for the soccer team. He played for the New York Cosmos before joining Sacramento Republic FC in the 2015 season, where he's played since.



"It has been a pleasure to work with the Sacramento Republic Soccer team over the years, and I am honored that the team allows me to care for their players. The coach and management always want the best care for their athletes and support my decisions. John Duncan is the head trainer for the team. He always does a great job with the post-operative rehab, making my job that much easier. I wish Adam Moffat a fast recovery," says Dr. Brown, MD.



About Dr. William Brown

Dr. William Brown is considered one of the country's foremost experts in sports hernia repair. He has been performing sports hernia surgeries and providing specialized rehabilitation programs since 1999. His clients include the San Jose Sharks, San Jose Sabercats and the San Jose Earthquakes sports teams as well as athletes from the NFL, AFL, NBA, NBL and the United States Soccer League. Athletes from all over the United States as well as from 15 foreign countries have sought out Dr. Brown's expertise. His offices are located in Fremont, Monterey and Palo Alto, California.



To learn more about his approach to repairing sports hernia, please visit http://www.sportshernia.com.